3A/4A softball: Kelso faces scary situation, falls to BG

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso softball team had to play around a scary moment Monday, before ultimately losing 9-2 to Battle Ground in a road non-league game.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, the Tigers launched a shot into right-center field, and a miscommunication in the outfield led to a major collision that left right fielder Kaci McNew on ground. After Battle Ground’s trainers came out to look at her, the call was made for an ambulance, and McNew was taken to the hospital for further examination.

“That was a scary thing,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “We had to stop the game, the JV game got stopped. We were out there for maybe half an hour.”

McNew was discharged late Monday night with a concussion and some bruises and strains, but “no serious injuries,” according to Sorensen.

The Tigers, who scored three runs in the first, added to their lead with three more in the second and one each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth.

Freshman Paityn Mackin threw the whole game for the Hilanders, and despite the final scoreline, Sorensen liked what he saw out of her against a good 4A lineup.

“She held them at bay there for awhile,” Sorensen said. “We knew we had our work cut out for us. But Paityn pitched well for being just a freshman. She earned her game tonight, just keeping her out there.”

Both of Kelso’s runs came via the long ball, with Gracelyn Sessions hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning and Lexi Grumbois hitting one herself in the sixth. Aside from that, Kelso had just four hits — two each from Mady Wood and Mackin.

Kelso (1-5) will go down the classification ladder for a non-league matchup at W.F. West on Wednesday.

