3A/4A Softball: Kelso blanked in five by Battle Ground

KELSO — The Kelso softball team saw its slump continue at home Wednesday, losing 13-0 to Battle Ground in five innings.
It’s the third straight shutout the Hilanders have suffered, and the fifth straight loss in games played against 3A or 4A competition.
Kelso managed just three hits on the day, coming from Madi Wood, Kaydence Mackin, and Lexi Grumbois. As a lineup, the Hilanders struck out nine times.
Battle Ground, meanwhile, got things rolling early and often at the plate against Kelso’s Mackin sisters. Kaydence Mackin gave up three runs in the first and ran into real trouble in an eight-run third inning. She finished with five hits, four walks, and two hit batters allowed in 2 ⅓ innings. Her younger sister, Paityn Mackin, came in to get the Hilanders out of the third, then allowed single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Kelso (4-12) was set to host Evergreen on Thursday in its final home game of the season.