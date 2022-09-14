3A/4A High School Volleyball: Kelso shuts down Union in three sets

CAMAS — After picking up a win Monday against W.F. West, Kelso made it two straight on Tuesday with another three-set sweep, this time on the road at Union. The Hilanders won the match 25-15, 25-21, 25-13.
Two young outside hitters led the Kelso offensive attack. Sophomore Josie McNew had a team-high eight kills and freshman Royal Grafton added seven.
“We played very consistent and level-headed,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said. “We came in and took care of business… From the start our big block put a stop on their strong hitter. (I thought) Olivia Chilton had her best game.”
Chilton finished with five blocks over the three sets against the Titans. Emily Thompson finished with 13 assists to lead the Hilanders and Presley Nippert had a strong all-around performance adding four kills, six digs and three blocks while winning 10 points on her serve to aid the winning effort.
Mury made a lineup adjustment which paid dividends almost immediately. Mury had senior libero Rielee Gourde play through all six rotations which enabled senior defenders Annalee Johnson and Ruby Sereday to shine. Johnson led the Hilanders with 13 digs while Sereday added 10 digs and three aces.
“(This was) truly a fun experience watching our chemistry and confidence grow tonight,” Mury said.
Kelso (3-1) returns to its home court on Tuesday for a match with Battle Ground.