3A/4A High School Volleyball: Kelso escapes tussle with Skyview unscathed

The Hilanders used their homecourt to their full advantage, Thursday, thrilling their home fans with a sweep over Skyview in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play with three close victories by scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-22.
Presley Nippert proved the most pop for Kelso with 18 kills on the night. Rielee Gourde played a well-rounded game with 11 kills, 14 digs and a 2.22 passer rating.
Kelso coach Michell Mury came away impressed with Gourde’s play as the fall sports schedule stretches into pumpkin season.
“Her hustle (and) all-out play… she reads the ball, she is so consistent and her hits were aggressive and powerful,” Mury said.
The Hilanders also made life difficult for the Storm from the service stripe. Ruby Sereday notched two aces to go along with nine service points and 2.33 passer rating in her serve-receive efforts. Natalie Bair added two aces for Kelso and Annalee Johnson tallied nine service points.
Royal Grafton made her presence felt for the Hilanders with her offensive output at the net.
“Royal (had) five smart kills and consistently placed ball that Skyview struggled to read,” Mury said.
Kelso (8-1, 3-1 league) will host Union next Wednesday.