3A/4A High School Girls Soccer: Kelso lets halftime tie slip away in 3-0 loss to Camas

The Lassies were able to keep Camas off the scoreboard in the first half but couldn’t crack the code against Camas on the way to a 3-0 loss in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer play at Schroeder Field.

“The standout tonight was our defensive organization against a really good opponent,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “Ellie Freund, Josie Settle, Whitney Jabusch, Sydney Walter and Amiyah Emerson played great defense on the back line, shutting down space and staying organized to limit Camas opportunities.”

That effort worked to perfection for a half. Entering the final 40 minutes in a scoreless tie, but the Lassies were simply unable to find a crack in the Papermakers’ machine down the stretch.

“Although it never feels good to lose a game, we are happy with our performance and will use this to get better for more important games.”

Kelso (4-5-1, 3-1 league) will play at Battle Ground on Wednesday.