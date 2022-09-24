3A/4A High School Football: Camas pulverizes Kelso in passing game

CAMAS — There was a lot of talk heading into Friday night’s matchup between Camas and Kelso. People said the Papermakers had lost a step and that, sitting on an 0-3 record, the perennial powerhouse of the 4A Greater St. Helens League was ripe for the picking.

Kelso coach Steve Amrine knew better. He’s been around long enough to know that Camas is a machine no matter what the numbers might say, and he knew his team would be in for a fight in a hostile environment.

The Hilanders lost that fight Friday, falling 45-21 to a Papermakers squad that spent the preseason taking their lumps on purpose so that they might come out the other side even stronger. It’s an example Amrine hopes his players can learn from going forward..

“They’re a very tough team and they came out hot. They jumped on us,” Amrine said of Camas.

The Papermakers needed just over a minute to notch their opening score on a 48 yard pass from Taylor Ioane to Trenton Swanson. Just over four minutes later a 23 yard field goal from Etahn Ouchi split the uprights, and a one yard run from Reid Tennant late in the quarter put Camas up 17-0.

Ethan Mitchell answered back for Kelso in the second quarter when he picked off a pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown with 8:44 remaining in the half.

Again, though, Camas clapped back, needing just over three minutes to cover the field and capping the drive with a 14-yard touchdown run from Tennant to take a 24-7 lead into the locker room at the half.

Camas put up 527 total yards of offense in the win, with 303 of those yards coming through the air. Meanwhile, Kelso managed just 193 total yards of offense, with only 61 passing yards.

The struggles didn’t start back up right away for the Hilanders out of the break, but just over seven minutes into the third quarter Ioane toted the pigskin across the goal line himself for a touchdown that made a Kelso comeback all the more unlikely.

Despite the long odds the Hilanders kept on fighting against the machine. A 14-yard pass from Tucker Amrine to Bannick Allen gave Kelso its second touchdown of the night with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Amrine finished the night having completed 5 of 31 passes for 61 yards, with one interception and the touchdown to show.

As they are wont to do, the Papermakers answered back once again almost immediately with Ioan hitting Swanson for a 15-yard scoring strike before the third quarter was over to push the Camas lead to 38-14.

Ioane would run in another score himself in the fourth quarter, but not before Amrine could do the same with a one-yard plunge that helped keep the score within the realm of respectability for the Saturday morning quarterbacks on their couches.

Zeke Smith hauled in two passes on the night for Kelso for a team-high 45 yards. Judah Calixte rushed five times for 47 yards to lead the Kelso rushing attack. Lukas Naiser added 38 yards on one carry, but Conner Noah was held to just 31 yards on a dozen touches.

As for Camas, Ioane completed 25 of 36 throws for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Swanson picked up 125 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches, and Tennant rushed for 77 yards and a pair of scores on 14 carries.

One week after going toe-to-toe with the top ranked 2A squad from Tumwater for three and a half quarters, Coach Amrine was looking for the positives as his team rode the bus home and began to think about their looming 3A GSHL docket.

“Really good fight on our guys’ part,” the Hilanders’ head honcho said. “Two of the best teams in the state we’ve played back to back and you learn from it and move on.”

Kelso will play at home next Friday against Prairie to begin their league schedule.

“We’re a senior-led team and it’s time to go now. We’ve got to go and play,” Coach Amrine said.