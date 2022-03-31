3A/4A Baseball: Rader spins a gem, Kelso shuts down Skyview

KELSO — Runs were at a premium at Rister Stadium on Wednesday, but the Hilanders’ pitching staff held Skyview to just three total hits in a 3-2 win against a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens league opponent.

“Great win for the guys tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “We played the other three 4A schools and lost by a run in every game, two of them being in extras. It was awesome to come and take one tonight.”

Early on it looked like Kelso was destined for a high scoring showing at the plate, bringing in two runs in the home half of the first.

Jackson Toms started things off with a double to left field that traded places with Easton Marshal at second base. Hunter Letteer then scored when Ben Muraski reached on an error to get the early advantage.

Carson Ryf added a score for the Hilanders in the third to score Toms and cap the scoring for the Scottie early.

“We had base runners on every inning which came from some really quality at bats,” Parsons said. “We stuck to our approach and it paid off in the end against a very good team.

With run production few and far between, it was up to Canyon Rader on the mound to hold the lead. And Rader had his best stuff working.

Rader blanked the Storm across the first five innings, allowing just a single hit. Rader found a seat on the bench for five Storm batters, setting them down on strikeouts while walking four and preserving Kelso’s 3-0 lead.

“Canyon Rader was awesome tonight,” Parsons said. “Throwing five zeros against any team is great, especially a talented Skyview lineup.”

Rader was eventually relieved by Connor Wesemann in the sixth and after Wesemann kept the shutout alive in the sixth, the Skyview bats woke up and put two runs on the board in the top of the seventh and left the bases loaded for Easton Marshall to take over.

Marshall got the two outs he needed to get out of the jam and seal the deal for Kelso.

“Those guys continue to be big for us in tight games,” Parsons said. “Overall it was a great team win, but like I tell the guys we flip the page at midnight and we’re on to Mountain View tomorrow for a big league game.”

Toms had a solid day at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Letteer also picked up a pair of hits, finishing 2-for-4 and scoring a run of his own.

Kelso (5-3, 3-0 league) will be on the road for a night game against Mountain View at 7 p.m., Thursday, at Union High School.

