3A/4A Baseball: Kelso falls at Union in extras

VANCOUVER — Kelso went the distance with Union, and then some, before falling 5-4 in nine innings of 3A/4A GSHL baseball happenings.

Trailing by a run heading into the seventh inning, Kelso tied the game up on a single to left field by Jackson Toms to score Easton Marshall. After a scoreless eighth frame, Kelso needed to spin another goose egg in the bottom of the ninth but came up one out short in their effort.

Connor Wesemann took the rawhide in the final frame for Kelso and recorded outs against the first two batters he faced. But back-to-back two-out doubles brought home the winning run for the Titans.

“Tough loss for the guys tonight,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “This makes three games against the 4A’s in which we have lost by one run. Two of them have gone to extra innings.”

Jackson Toms spun the first seven innings for the Hilanders, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, including a home run.

“Jackson Toms was great again tonight,” Parsons noted. “Had a rough fourth inning, but bounced back and finished strong. Not many guys can give up a four spot then push through and finish a game.”

Zeke Smith pitched the scoreless eighth inning for Kelso with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit against his name.

Marshall led Kelso at the plate with two hits, two runs and two RBI’s. Toms tried to help his own cause with a hit and two RBI’s.

“I’m very happy with how we have competed with some of the best competition in our area,” Parsons said. “It (was) awesome for us to face them and compete the best we can. We saw some pretty good arms tonight from them and I thought our guys battled pretty well.”

Brett Hoover and Riley Kirk each added two hits and a run to the Kelso tally while Hunter Letter banged out a pair of hits as well.

“Those guys continue to swing it very well this year and are huge parts of the reason we can score runs,” Parsons said. “We’ve competed very well all year long and continue to do it every game.”

Kelso (4-3, 3-0 league) was set to host Kelso on Wednesday at 4 p.m., before hitting the road to play Mt. View on Thursday.

