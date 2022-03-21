3A/4A Baseball: Battle Ground nips Kelso in extras

Nothing could separate the Kelso baseball team from Battle Ground through seven innings Monday, but the Tigers got the eventual edge in extras, bringing a run home to beat the Hilanders 4-3 in eight frames at Rister Stadium.

“We’ve lost two one-run games to 4As this year, and it shows these guys we can compete with anyone,” first-year coach Kelso Tyler Parsons said. “We just have to take care of the details.”

Monday evening, most of the missing details came at the dish, where Kelso combined to strike out 14 times as a lineup. The Hilanders mustered just six hits in eight innings — three of which came off the bat of Jackson Toms.

Kelso only managed to crack the scoreboard in a three-run fifth inning, when Riley Kirk drove one run home and Easton Marshall plated two. Aside from that, it was a quiet night for the boys and blue and gold with the bats.

“It’s hard to win striking out 14 times,” Parsons said. “Kudos to their arms for dominating the zone all night long. We had many opportunities to pull ahead and eventually win the game, we just couldn’t capitalize at the right time.”

Canyon Rader went into the sixth inning in the start on the hill for Kelso, and while the hurler gave up seven walks, he struck out nine and kept the Tigers off the board for three innings. Battle Ground finally got to him in the top of the fourth for a par, and one more in the sixth, sending Rader out in a 3-3 ballgame. Zeke Smith took over and saw the game through the end of the seventh, before Marshall came in for the eighth, ultimately allowing the go-ahead run.

“I thought our arms were pretty good.” Parsons said. “Rader, Zeke Smith, and Marshall kept us in the game all night; our bats just couldn’t get going.”

Kelso (2-2) will return to 3A competition on the road for back-to-back days, starting at Prairie on Wednesday before playing Evergreen on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.