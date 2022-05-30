3A/2A State Track and Field: Kelso girls shine brightest as locals test their mettle at championship meet

After a two-year break, the glitz and glamor and scale of State returned to high school track in Washington, giving nearly every area competitor their first taste of the biggest stage the the Evergreen state has to offer.

“I think it was a good experience, just for them to see what the Big Dance is like,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “I think some of them were a little starstruck. We tried to prepare them for that, but it’s really hard to do that. The District meet actually did a really good job of mimicking the State meet, as far as all the restrictions and all the rules they had to follow. But when you go to compete at a facility like Mount Tahoma, just walking into the facility you just kind of feel like you’re on another planet.”

That didn’t stop a fair few local athletes from doing well enough to bounce their way up the podium in their respective events.

“We had a great State meet,” Kelso coach Joe Krieder said. “Our athletes did a great job of rising to the occasion and competing.”

The Hilanders racked up the most points of any area schools at the 2A/3A/4A championship meet at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, led by junior jumper Josie Settle.

Competing at her first state meet, Settle brought home Kelso’s first individual State championship since 2018, taking first in the 3A girls triple jump at 36 feet, 10 inches.

Settle also made it onto the podium in the three other events she qualified, finishing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles — breaking the Kelso record with a time of 45.04 — third in the high jump, and sixth in the long jump. All told, she scored 24 of Kelso’s 44 total team points.

Senior Erin Tack scored 16 points herself with runner-up finishes in the shot put and the javelin. Together, the two 3A GSHL athletes of the year powered Kelso to a third-place finish overall with its most points in school history.

The Hilanders’ other girls points came from Rielee Gourde, who was sixth in the pole vault, and Ruby Sereday, who got in at eighth in the shot put.

“Our women’s team brought home a third-place State trophy, but the way they prepare, compete, and display their sportsmanship makes them second to none,” Krieder said.

Jake Webb ended up as the lone Kelso boy to crack a podium, finishing eighth in the boys pole vault at 13 feet, 6 inches.

In the 2A world, Emma Fisher came away with the area’s best result, giving Mark Morris a second-place finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

“Emma’s a pretty special athlete,” MM coach Zach Phelps said. “She’s strong and she’s able to do several different things.”

Senior Erica Snyder — the only Monarch on the field who competed in the last state meet in 2019 — pulled podium finishes for the Monarchs in the 100-meter hurdles, the triple jump, and the long jump.

“I just think it was a really nice bookend, to start in State and end in State, even if the middle years weren’t exactly how you planned it,” Phelps said. “It’s nice to see that success, and you get to fill in what probably would have happened had there not been COVID.”

The best boys performance came from the R.A. Long camp, where Hewson Nguyen went from playing 36 holes in two days at the 2A boys golf championship to flinging his body and a spear in his final track meet of the season. The senior Lumberjack PR’d in the long jump at 21 feet, 4 inches to finish third individually, and took fifth in the javelin.

“Hewson is an athlete that we don’t get on our team very often,” Hancock said. “He just does all the things. He knows how to prepare for these kinds of things. His body was getting a little tired by the end of the season because not only was he going to track practice, he was golfing after track practice for the past couple weeks.”

On the girls side for RAL, Maria Sheldon matched Nguyen with one third-place finish — in the discus — and one fifth-place result — in the shot put.

Her performance in the discus started hot right off the bat, with a PR throw of 113 feet, 7 inches in her first attempt that held up for her the rest of the way.

“That was a confidence-booster for her, for sure, for her to get there and fire one of those off,” Hancock said.

Woodland’s Cole Logan finished third individually in the 2A boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.81. The Beavers’ girls were led by Sydney George and Autumn Pietz, who both cleared 4 feet, 10 inches and finished in fourth and sixth places, respectively.

