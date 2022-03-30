3A/2A Softball: Kelso run-ruled by WFW

CHEHALIS — The Kelso softball team’s losing streak reached four games Wednesday, as the Hilanders fell 10-0 to 2A W.F. West in five innings.

“We’re battling in there, it just seems like things aren’t going our way right now,” Kelso coach Dean Sorensen said. “But the kids are keeping their heads up; we’re not down.”

The Bearcats struck for crooked numbers in each of the first three innings, putting up two runs in the first, four in the second, and three in the third off of Kelso starter Kaydence Mackin.

“We only had one error, so we’re cleaning up our errors,” Sorensen said. “It’s just that the teams we’re facing are hitting us, and they’re putting the ball where we’re not.”

Freshman Paityn Mackin kept W.F. West off the scoreboard in the fourth, but the hosts loaded the bases in the fifth, and, with two outs, drew a walk to force home the game-ending run.

At the plate, the Hilanders struggled mightily to put much together as a group. Gracelyn Sessions and Paityn Mackin both logged a base knock apiece, and the rest of the lineup went hitless.

Kelso (1-6) was set to host R.A. Long on Thursday.

