3A/2A High School Football: Tumwater piles on points late to bury Kelso

KELSO—Conner Noah took the first snap from scrimmage 47 yards to the end zone to jolt the home crowd at Schroeder Field by putting Kelso up 7-0 just 12 seconds into a non-conference matchup with Tumwater, Friday.

Unfortunately, the score seemed to also jolt Tumwater awake as the 2A Evergreen school won 38-19 to remain undefeated.

The Thunderbirds answered quickly as senior quarterback and highly touted baseball recruit, Alex Overbay, son of former major-league baseball player Lyle Overbay, connected with Logan Cole on a 55-yard reception which set up the tying score.

With Overbay’s arm leading the way, Tumwater scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Noah and the Hilanders fought back in the second half to make the game close, the score 21-19 with 10:07 to play in the fourth quarter.

Tumwater, though, had the answer again.

A long 15-play drive resulted in a field goal and on the ensuing possession, with the Hilanders having the opportunity to take the lead, an untimely false start penalty yielded a turnover on downs when both their third or fourth down pass plays fell to the turf.

The T-Birds put up 17 straight points over the final three minutes and change to put the Hilanders away for good.

