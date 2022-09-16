 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A/2A Prep Football

3A/2A High School Football: Tumwater piles on points late to bury Kelso

Kelso football Judah Calixte

Kelso's Judah Calixte attempts to pull down a Tumwater receiver during a non-league high school football game at Schroeder Field, Friday, Sept. 16. The Hilanders lost 38-19.

 Jordan Nailon

KELSO—Conner Noah took the first snap from scrimmage 47 yards to the end zone to jolt the home crowd at Schroeder Field by putting Kelso up 7-0 just 12 seconds into a non-conference matchup with Tumwater, Friday.

Unfortunately, the score seemed to also jolt Tumwater awake as the 2A Evergreen school won 38-19 to remain undefeated.

The Thunderbirds answered quickly as senior quarterback and highly touted baseball recruit, Alex Overbay, son of former major-league baseball player Lyle Overbay, connected with Logan Cole on a 55-yard reception which set up the tying score.

With Overbay’s arm leading the way, Tumwater scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Noah and the Hilanders fought back in the second half to make the game close, the score 21-19 with 10:07 to play in the fourth quarter.

Tumwater, though, had the answer again.

A long 15-play drive resulted in a field goal and on the ensuing possession, with the Hilanders having the opportunity to take the lead, an untimely false start penalty yielded a turnover on downs when both their third or fourth down pass plays fell to the turf.

The T-Birds put up 17 straight points over the final three minutes and change to put the Hilanders away for good.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated with quotes, stats and photos.

