3A/2A Baseball Roundup: Kelso suffers season's first loss versus Camas

KELSO — After outclassing the competition in their first two games this season the Kelso baseball team finally ran into a road block against 4A Camas, falling 2-1 on Thursday at Rister Stadium.

“(It) was a tough one today,” Kelso coach Tyler Parsons said. “We came out and swung it pretty well against the best arms that we have seen thus far.”

Pitching dominated the first half of the game, with both teams going scoreless through four frames. Ben Muraski got the nod for the Hilanders on the hill, holding the Papermakers scoreless until the fifth inning where they broke through for two runs.

Muraski finished out the inning, giving him four hits across five innings and two earned runs while finding seats for four Camas batters with strikeouts.

Zeke Smith took over for Muraski on the bump and closed out the final two innings with hitless baseball, giving the Hilanders one last shot to take down the Papermakers in the bottom of the seventh.

“Credit to Ben Muraksi and Zeke Smith,” Parsons said. “They pitched a fantastic game only giving up two runs over the stretch of seven innings. We just weren’t able to get them the runs they deserved.”

Easton Marshall came through in the bottom of the seventh with a timely groundout to the right side to score a run and crack the goose egg for the Hilanders, but that’s all the home team could muster as Camas shut the door on a comeback.

Marshall finished the day 1-for-3 at the dish with his RBI in the seventh as the Hilanders tallied five hits to outhit the Papermakers on the game.

“We had a lot of guys put some really good swings on balls, just right at guys,” Parsons said.

Kelso (2-1, 1-0 league) will be back on the diamond at Rister at 4 p.m., Monday, against Battle Ground.

Storm swarms Monarchs

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris baseball team took its lumps, and plenty of them, Thursday in a 23-0 loss to 4A Skyview in a non-league tilt at Propstra Stadium.

Skyview went off for 11 innings in the second inning after plating five in the first. With 16 hits on the day, the home team put up seven more runs in the fourth frame to reach their final tally. Kyle Mermian led the way for the Storm with five hits in five at bats, with four runs scored and three RBI’s.

“One through nine they smashed the baseball,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said.

Storm starting pitcher Tyler Davis held the Monarchs to just two hits on the day while notching seven strikeouts.

“Their pitcher threw lots of strikes, early and often,” Myklebust noted.

Steven Hammergren and Jaxon Eaton each posted singles for MM.

“We put together competitive at bats, just couldn’t stop their offense,” Myklebust added.

Five errors did no favors for the visitors. Langston Bartell got the start on the hill for MM but did not make it out of the second inning. Jaxon Eaton pitched two innings of relief, allowing seven runs, only two of which were earned.

“Jaxon Eaton was competitive out of the pen,” Myklebust said.

Mark Morris (1-1) was scheduled to host W.F. West on Friday.

Beavers start hot, hold off Rockets

WOODLAND — The Woodland baseball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday, but they had to hold off a charging Castle Rock team to do so, ultimately dropping the Rockets 9-5.

The Beavers got things rolling early. After holding the Rockets scoreless in the top half of the opening frame, the Beavers brought in six runs in the bottom half of the inning to take control early.

Woodland added another run in the third to extend the lead to 6-0, before making it 8-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth.

Mark Morales had his stuff working on the mound early, holding the Rockets scoreless in the first five frames.

But the Rockets had some fight left in them at the plate. Castle Rock tacked on two runs in the sixth inning and after the Beavers added another in the top of the seventh, the Rockets added three more in the bottom half of the inning. But the Rally died there and the Rockets suffered their second loss of the young season.

Woodland (1-2) will look to stay in the win column back at home against La Center at 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Castle Rock (0-2) will look for their first win of the year at home against Toutle Lake at 4 p.m., Friday.

Toledo strikes early, earns first win

TOLEDO — The Toledo baseball team cashed in early and rode its fast start to its first win of the season, beating Onalaska 6-2 on Thursday.

The Riverhawks dropped a four-spot right off the bat in the bottom of the first inning, and added insurance runs in the fourth and sixth.

Kaven Winters went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Toledo. Caiden Schultz and Geoffrey Glass — the Toledo battery — both put up a pair of hits, as did Justin Filla, Mason Miller, and Rayder Stemkoski.

On the hill, Schultz struck out eight in four innings of work, only allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He handed the ball to Connor Gilreath in the fifth, and while Loggers tagged the Toledo reliever for five hits to put men aboard, he worked around the traffic to hold them to just one run over the final three innings.

Toledo (1-1) is set to get the weekend off, then open up league play with a doubleheader at Morton-White Pass on Monday.

