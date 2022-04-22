3A/1A Softball: Kelso busts out of slump, beats Castle Rock

KELSO — It had been gray skies as of late for Kelso softball, but it turns out all the Hilanders might have needed was a bit more rain to right themselves.

On a short two-game losing streak, Kelso and Castle Rock were tied up in their non-league matchup when the skies opened on Lassie Beach. Thirty minutes of friends and travel ball teammates crossing the field to hang out with each other later, things dried up enough to get back underway, and the Hilanders celebrated the resumption with a massive rally, powering forward to win 19-4 in five innings.

“As soon as the rain delay was over, we came out on fire,” Kels coach Dean Sorensen said.

The Hilanders poured 12 runs onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, turning a 1-1 game into a 13-1 rout. After Paityn Mackin held the Rockets scoreless in the top of the fourth, the hosts picked back up where they left off with six more runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 19-1.

Paityn Mackin helped her own cause with a 3-for-3 outing at the plate, clubbing a double in the effort. The two-baggers were a theme for Kelso Thursday; Kaydence Mackin, Lexi Grumbois, and Kaci McNew all went 2-for-3 with a pair of them.

Taylar Huff, Sydney Parsons, and Hannah Currence all added two-hit days of their own, as the Hilanders put up their highest scoring output of the season.

“I think they got tired of losing the past few games and decided to turn things around,” Sorensen said. “What we told them was, ‘Don’t wait for somebody else to start something; you start something and then it’ll continue and be contagious.’ After the rain delay, they caught on fire.”

The Rockets managed just three hits in the game off of Mackin; they scored three times in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to extend the game any further.

Castle Rock (5-2) was set to welcome King’s Way for a doubleheader on Friday, while Kelso (4-8) will host 4A Union in a doubleheader Monday.

