35-point fourth quarter leads SUU, Daugherty, to win over UTRGV

The Southern Utah women’s basketball team found itself in a dogfight with Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, but a big fourth quarter was enough to come away with an 80-73 win to start off a two-game series.
SUU head coach Tracy Sanders stuck with the same five players the entire fourth quarter, and that lineup went off for 35 points, after the Thunderbirds scored 45 in the first 30 minutes of play. That rotation included Lower Columbia College alum Cherita Daugherty, who came into the final quarter with just two points but finished the game with 11. She also added two rebounds and a team-high five assists in the win.
After shooting 33% from the field and hitting just three three-pointers in the first three quarters, the Thunderbirds turned it on in the final period, going 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from behind the arc. They also were a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Liz Graves led the Thunderbirds with a game-high 33 points and 12 rebounds.
UTRGV came out of the gate hot, jumping out to an early 9-0 before SUU came could kick-start its offense. The Vaqueros only managed two field goals in the final eight minutes of the first quarter, and a 9-0 Southern Utah run gave the Thunderbirds a 16-13 lead after one quarter.
It was a similar story in the second quarter. The Vaqueroes jumped back ahead for much of the period, but the Thunderbirds rode another 9-0 run to go into halftime up by one point.
A back-and-forth third quarter saw the Thunderbirds extend their lead by one, setting up a fourth quarter that turned into a shootout. Southern Utah never trailed, but while the Thunderbirds went off for 35 points, the Vaqueros put up 30 of their own to stay within striking distance.
SUU put it away at the line over the final two minutes with eight free throws — the first six by Graves and the final two by Daugherty.
The Thunderbirds and Vaqueros were set to play the second game of their quick series Monday at 6:30 p.m. That game will be recapped online and in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily News.