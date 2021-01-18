35-point fourth quarter leads SUU, Daugherty, to win over UTRGV

The Southern Utah women’s basketball team found itself in a dogfight with Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, but a big fourth quarter was enough to come away with an 80-73 win to start off a two-game series.

SUU head coach Tracy Sanders stuck with the same five players the entire fourth quarter, and that lineup went off for 35 points, after the Thunderbirds scored 45 in the first 30 minutes of play. That rotation included Lower Columbia College alum Cherita Daugherty, who came into the final quarter with just two points but finished the game with 11. She also added two rebounds and a team-high five assists in the win.

After shooting 33% from the field and hitting just three three-pointers in the first three quarters, the Thunderbirds turned it on in the final period, going 9-of-14 from the field and 4-of-4 from behind the arc. They also were a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Liz Graves led the Thunderbirds with a game-high 33 points and 12 rebounds.

UTRGV came out of the gate hot, jumping out to an early 9-0 before SUU came could kick-start its offense. The Vaqueros only managed two field goals in the final eight minutes of the first quarter, and a 9-0 Southern Utah run gave the Thunderbirds a 16-13 lead after one quarter.