2B Volleyball: Toledo proves it with resounding win over Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz rematch

TOLEDO — It took a bit of a miracle for the Riverhawks to come out on top in the first round of the Battle of The Cowlitz last week. After dropping the first two sets on the west side of the big freeway between the towns, Toledo had to put together a dramatic three-set run to knock off the Cardinals in their own nest.

With a raucous student section boasting nearly 40 fans decked out in football jerseys, Hey Dude slippers, and plenty of trucker hats on Tuesday, there would be no such dramatics in the rematch as the Riverhawks rolled to a sweep over Winlock by scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16.

After struggling to control their passes in the early going at Winlock due to a short ceiling it was obvious Toledo was relieved to be back at home.

“Girls are interesting. I honestly think the biggest thing was just having a high ceiling as far as our confidence and not having to change the way we passed the ball,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “Having won the week before brought us some confidence to play hard.”

And play hard they did.

After Winlock jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first set the Riverhawks came back to tie the match at 6-6 before taking a two point lead. After the Cardinals knotted the score up at 8-8 the home team went on a 7-2 run that provided enough of a cushion to secure the win.

Winlock got close again at 19-17 before a powerhouse cross-court smash from Stefa Arceo-Hansen smashed a Cardinal so hard in the back row that she landed flat backed on the court. That point put Toledo up 23-17 and put Winlock on notice — protect yourself, or else.

Meanwhile, Arceo-Hansen and Lyndzie Filla led the Toledo defense with seven digs each.

“Stefa is a real leader on the court. She helps with the communication and letting people know what they’re supposed to be doing,” Larson said.

As for Winlock, their offense centered around Kindyl Kelly but with a solid Toledo front line led by Eden Jones at the net, neither Kelly nor any other Cardinals were able to find many gaps in the defense.

Kelly finished the match with a team-high six kills while Brianna Ochoa added four kills.

In the second set Winlock once again claimed a 5-2 lead before watching Toledo storm back to take the victory. The Riverhawks tied the game up at 5-5 before Winlock found their rhythm and took a 12-5 lead.

Toledo kept its composure, though, and Aleena Bloomstrom held serve for seven straight points to put the home team back on top 13-12. After Winlock won a point to knot the game up at 13’s, the Riverhawks went on a tear again with Bloomstrom back at the service stripe for the bulk of the run.

“She’s really stepped up her play,” Larson said of Bloomstrom. “She kind of struggled with her serves earlier in the season but she did everything right tonight.”

Bloomstrom finished the night with four aces and a perfect serve percentage on 20 attempts.

On the other side of the net the Cardinals were unable to pull out of the tailspin as Toledo played error free and kept the pressure on.

“We just get in our own heads and then we start beating ourselves, basically,” Winlock coach Stephanie Styger said. “I don’t feel like it’s anything special that the other team is doing that we can’t handle. We just get down and then they get runs on us and we have a tough time coming back.”

The third and final set was over almost as soon as it started with Toledo taking an 8-2 lead and never looking back. That big opening run came with Arceo-Hansen holding serve, but no matter where she started on the court she was always a threat to be the finisher, finishing with seven kills on the night and helping to shutdown the Winlock offense at the net.

Jones added three kills for Toledo, including the final point of the night that sent the Toledo faithful into histrionics on the sideline while Arceo-Hansen shook her middle blocker back and forth in mock disbelief.

“She found one of their open spots offensively on the short line and had a couple of kills there,” Larson said.

Whitney Olson doling out 10 assists and Jordynne Hensley dishing out six more in the win.

On the other side, Lacey Allen turned in four aces for the Cards and Madison Rohman notched three of her own. Rohman also provided a steady presence for Winlock on defense and helped to clean up as many mistakes in the passing game as she could.

“Her leadership, she’s great out there,” Styger said of Rohman. “No matter what the score is, she’s trying to be positive and cheer everyone on. That’s what I look for in my players.”

Winlock (1-5, 0-2 league) will try to rebound at Napavine on Thursday

Toledo (3-5, 2-0 league) will host Adna on Thursday before heading to Longview to play in the Lumberjill Invite on Saturday.

“That will be a good chance for us to play some stronger offensive teams,” Larson said.