2B Track & Field: Kalama boys 4x100 team sets new state season high

STEVENSON — The Kalama track and field team came away with nine wins at a Central 2B meetup on the Columbia, taking second out of seven teams for the girls and fourth for the boys.

Kalama’s lone boys win on the track came in the 4x100, but it was a big one, as Jaxxon Truesdell, Nate Meyer, Max Cox, and Kasen Dubke put up a time of 45.20, the best in the state so far this year at the 2B level.

Cox won the javelin by a massive margin, tossing the spear 145 feet, 3 inches and beating the next-best finisher by nearly 40 feet. He also finished second in the shot put to Rainier (Wash.) Texas-bound Jeremiah Nubbe.

Anthony Peonio won the boys pole vault for the Chinooks at 11 feet, and Meyer won the long jump at 19 feet, 1 inch.

On the girls side of things, Kailey Shipley dominated for the Chinooks, coming in with four first-place finishes. In the sprints, the senior won the 100-meter dash in 14.45, then came right back and won the 200-meter dash in 29.63. On the field she won the triple jump with a hop, a skip, and a jump of 30 feet, 1 inch. Then in the relays, she ran the anchor leg of Kalama’s winning 4x100 team, joining up with Alena Ross, Irene Martinez, and Bridgette Hollifield to finish in 54.70.

Ross had the only other first-place finish for Kalama’s girls, tying for the top spot in the pole vault at 9 feet, 3 inches.

Kalama was set to be back in action Saturday at the Tiger Invite in Battle Ground.

