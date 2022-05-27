2B State Softball: Two Clark home runs give Toledo life in loser-out game against Okanogan

YAKIMA — After battling their way through the longest route possible at the district tournament last week Toledo arrived on the sunny side of the state without any guarantees. Facing Okanogan on Friday morning the Riverhawks found themselves in a familiar spot with the words “loser-out” next to their name on the bracket.

The possibility of going home early was so real that Toledo packed up their belongings at the hotel and loaded them on the bus before the 10 a.m. game to open the tournament just in case things went haywire. After a 12-2 win over the Bulldogs that took just five innings thanks to the ten-run mercy rule, the Riverhawks earned themselves another night on the road living out of suitcases at the best hotel the Toledo School District could afford.

“They said there’s no way before the sun sets tonight,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said.

No Riverhawk did more to extend those reservations than leadoff hitter Greenlee Clark. The senior second baseman finished the game 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs and three runs scored.

Toledo put up three runs in the first inning on just two hits thanks to four walks and used that momentum to their advantage the rest of the way.

“Brynn moving up into that two hole, she reached base two out of three times. She’s got an eagle eye,” Davis said. “And Greenlee getting the two-run home run in the second and just continuing to add on early was a key.”

Williams milked two walks in the game, scored twice and punched a single through in the fifth inning to help end the game early. Meanwhile, Clark was on operation see-ball, hit-ball.

Toledo scored five runs in that explosive second inning, and Clark came right back in the third to lace a ball to dead center field again, sending the Toledo side into near hysterics after the ball glanced off the center fielder’s glove and landed safely beyond the fence.

“When I was in the box I was just like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, YES!’’ Clark said. “I think that’s something that a lot of players don’t do. They go in there and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m going to swing once it’s there.’ But I try to see it before it’s there.”

Mialeigh Jurica added a pair of RBIs on a single in the first inning and finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. Bethany Bowen helped keep the wheels rolling by taking three walks out of the six hole while Averie Robins and Candace Clark each notched a single.

In the circle it was all Bowen. The junior hurler held Okanogan to a pair of runs while striking out six Bulldogs and walking just two.

In a loser-out game on the biggest stage it would be understandable for a team to show up nervous, playing not to lose instead of letting it all hang out. According to Greenlee Clark, that’s never been a problem for this batch of Toledo players.

“I feel like Toledo softball has always been an underdog,” Clark said. “Us girls have been playing together since U-8 when we were coached by Christi Marcil, Abbie Marcil’s mom, and she would take us to so many tournaments and we would always dig our way through and make it to the championship game. Those loser-out games just do something to fire up the team.”

With the win the Riverhawks move out of loser-out territory and into the double elimination bracket. They were set to play No. 3 seeded Pe Ell-Willapa Valley at 2 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinals.

