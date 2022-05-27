2B State Softball: Toledo blanked by Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in quarterfinals

YAKIMA — Scientists have long wondered what the primary predator of a Riverhawk is in the wild. On Friday, Toledo learned the answer; Olivia Matlock.

The Pe Ell-Willapa Valley pitcher spun a five-inning shutout and launched a two-run home run in the first inning to propel the Titans to a 10-0 mercy rule victory in the 2B softball state semifinals. She also struck out seven Riverhawks and allowed just five hits over the course of the five inning mercy rule abbreviated contest.

“First of all in that circle Matlock really throws,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “I think she throws low 60’s but she hits her spots. She really does. If you’re looking inside she can go both sides of the plate and they mix it up with what she throws. She’s tough.”

Toledo had its chances to break through, but never could get the break it needed to topple the No. 3 seeded Titans.

In the second inning Mialeigh Jurica led things off with a double and after a flyout to right field she advanced to third base on a single by Bethany Bowen. But Matlock retired the next two batters to pour cold water all over Toledo’s hopes.

In the third inning the Riverhawks were back at it and trying to claw their way back. Vanesa Rodriguez led off with a single and moved right along on a double by Greenlee Clark, but once again Matlock had a dose of what ailed Toledo, striking out two batters and ending the inning on a flyout to the outfield.

“Greenlee got her on a good hit there but you’ve got to bunch them,” Davis said. “We had a couple of times early where we had a shot if we could just get the big break. There in the third inning we had two runners on second and third and we had the right people up but we didn’t get anything that time.”

Defensively, though, Toledo had no answers for the Titans riddle. Bethany Bowen allowed 11 hits over five innings and failed to punch out even one batter. The Riverhawks answered the call with their gloves more often than not but when they did fail to glove it the results were painful for the Toledo faithful.

“They are a tough team. They hit the ball and we booted it a little bit and you can’t do that against a great team,” Davis said.

The loss drops Toledo back into familiar territory where they must win or go home. The Riverhawks were set to return to the diamond on their quest for a State trophy beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ll try to regroup,” Davis said. “It looks like we’re getting Warden up next so we’ll wake up tomorrow and try it again.”

