2B State Golf: Tabor finishes 3rd, Wiltse-Hiatt takes 9th

DEER PARK — Kalama’s Todd Tabor upped his game in the final round of the 1B/2B state golf tournament, shaving two strokes off his Day 1 score of 75, but the strong day for Tabor couldn’t move him up the leaderboard as he remained in third place to post a top three finish at the tournament.
Wahkiakum’s Avery Wiltse-Hiatt saw her score increase by a few strokes in the second round, but she also stayed put on the leaderboard for a ninth place finish.
Tabor entered the final round just three strokes off the leader and a stroke behind Dan Harrington of Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame. Harrington went on to shoot a tournament-best 70 in the second round to win the tournament, putting Tabor four strokes behind him after his 73 on Wednesday put his overall mark at 148. Tabor was just a stroke behind Orcas Island’s Burly Hildreth for second place.
Wiltse-Hiatt broke 100 with a 99 in her first round on Tuesday before adding three strokes with a 102 on Day 2 to finish the tournament with an overall score of 201. Wiltse-Hiatt tied with two other golfers for the ninth place finish.
Wahkiakum’s Kyler Sause also competed at State on the boys’ side, missing the cut after Day 1 by just four strokes, shooting a 96.