2B State Baseball: Toutle Lake holds on to win, heads to state title game

RIDGEFIELD — What looked to be an ironclad lead turned out to be a little less stable than the Toutle Lake baseball team may have thought, but the Fighting Ducks held off a pesky Colfax team in 10-7 win in the semifinals of the 2B State tournament.

And at this point in the postseason, the final score is all that matters.

“It got interesting for sure,” TL skipper Jerry Johnson said. “They battled, and Colfax is a very good program and they showed why. They didn’t give up, had a lot of fight in them. I’m glad we were able to scrape some more runs together toward the end. It came out the way we hoped that it would, and now we’ll play for a state title.”

That the top-seeded Ducks will, back at the RORC on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a chalk state finale against No. 2 Brewster.

For the first three and a half innings, Toutle Lake looked like it was playing a completely different game than Colfax. On one side of the ball, the Ducks put up eight runs in the first four innings, manufacturing offense against Colfax’s slow-throwing JP Wigen, taking advantage of a fair few Bulldog miscues in the field, and stealing bases at will. On the other, sophomore Zach Swanson struck out six straight to start his outing, and had a no-hitter going through three.

Then the bottom of the fourth rolled around, and the foundation began to quake.

“With high school athletes, you get a lead and you tend to relax a little,” Johnson said. “And you can’t. Especially this far into the season, you’ve got to stay focused.”

A walk and a weak single broke up the no-no and set the table, and a throwing error brought a run home and got the Bulldogs starting to move. By the time Swanson got back in the inning, Colfax had scored three more runs and Johnson was getting his bullpen moving.

After Toutle went down in order in the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs led the bottom of the frame off with back-to-back singles, and that ended Swanson’s outing. The sophomore ultimately was charged for four runs on four hits and four walks, and struck out nine.

Connor Cox came out from behind the plate in relief, got Toutle out of the fifth without and damage, and pitched an easy sixth, but the Bulldogs managed to score three more times in the seventh to bring the tying run to the plate before the Ducks were finally able to smash Cinderella’s glass slipper.

Toutle added what ended up being vital insurance in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. At the heart of the order, fifth-year senior Fisher Wassell led the way with four RBIs, going 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly.

“I knew today was going to be a good day,” the Ducks’ first baseman said. “I’d been struggling to find the ball on my bat pretty much. Had a rough, rough, rough districts and regionals, but I knew it was coming.”

Down at the very bottom of the lineup, sophomore Jacob Nicholson gave the Ducks three huge hits, helping to start their three-run rally in the second, driving two in on a bases-loaded single in the fourth, and adding another in the sixth.

Eddie Gould added a pair of walks and a single, while Connor Cox scored twice and drove another run in on a sacrifice fly.

The Ducks ended up needing just about it all to stumble across the finish line Friday, but after one last sleep in the postseason, they get to wake up one win away from their fifth state title in program history, and their first in over 30 years.

