2B Softball: Toutle Lake safe at home against Chinooks

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake softball team shook off a bout of cabin fever Saturday with a sweep of Kalama in a Central 2B League doubleheader that fit perfectly between fits of furious spring wetness. The Fighting Ducks got to work early with a 12-0 win in four innings in the opener and a 17-7 win in six innings on the back end.

“It was a heckuva party,” Toutle Lake coach Courtney Byman said.

Jasmine Smith took to the circle for the Ducks in the opener and took all the punch out of the Kalama bats with a four inning no-hitter. She struck out the first six batters she faced and finished with nine punchies in the mercy rule abbreviated affair.

“She was our rock star in the first game,” Byman said.

If Smith was the rock star then the Duck’s bats kept the home team on the roll with 12 hits in just three turns at bat and nine runs in the first inning alone.

Naomi Chavez was 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a triple and two runs scored. Makinnley Byman and Jordyn Grabenhorst each added a pair of hits and a pair of runs. Kennady Lake legged out a triple and plated a run and Karlie Smith whacked a double and scored a run. Lacey Byman notched two doubles and Natalie Bair put up a pair of hits with a run scored during the offensive storm.

In the day’s non-league contest the Chinooks looked much more comfortable in the field and at the plate, putting up ten hits and seven runs before the potent Toutle Lake offense put the game to bed early so the field prep could be finished before the day’s frozen precipitation began to fall.

“I just told them to slow down. Take deep breaths and don’t hang onto the ball so much and that’s what we did,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “We made defensive plays, we just fell short.”

Rinard pointed out Ady Davenport at second base and Jessica Meyer at third base as defensive standouts. Delaney Rinard handled the pitching duties for the Chinooks stoically even when the leather didn’t back her up.

Lily Harvill, Anna Day and Delaney Rinard each put up two hits for the Chinooks. Lahna Moon swatted a double and Kynadee Berg legged out a triple.

“We put some bats on the ball. They came alive in the second game,” Coach Rinard said. “But Toutle Lake’s a great team.”

The Fighting Ducks had plenty of pop left in the second game, putting up 19 hits in the six inning contest.

Makinnley Byman led the way for Toutle Lake with three hits that included a home run. Chavez added a double and a dinger in the win while Lacey Byman posted three hits to keep the home team waddling toward victory.

“I felt like they adjusted well at the plate and played well in the field, especially after such a long break,” Byman said. “The second game was about rotating people in and putting some people in positions where they don’t usually play, but they still played pretty well.”

Karlie Smith and Chavez combined to hold the Chinooks at bay from the slab.

Toutle Lake (3-2, 3-0 league) is scheduled to play at home on Monday versus Adna before traveling to Winlock for a makeup date on Tuesday.

Kalama (2-5, 0-4 league) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass next Thursday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.