2B Softball Roundup: Winlock sweeps Kalama in doubleheader

KALAMA — Winlock seemed unstoppable at the plate on Thursday and rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Kalama, winning both games by a combined 19 runs. The Cardinals took the opener 13-5 and backed it up with a 14-4 win in the night cap and pick up two Central 2B League wins.

Winlock got things rolling from the start of Game 1, plating five runs in the first before the Chinooks even stepped to the plate. Kalama took a run back in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit to 5-1.

The Cardinals added another two runs in the third and the Chinooks matched, but the Cardinals finished strong with three runs both the fourth and fifth innings to take a 13-3 lead.

Kalama snagged two back in the fifth, but due to the shortened games to accommodate for the doubleheader, the Chinooks wouldn’t get another chance to cut into the deficit.

Kindyl Kelly led off for the Cardinals and got four chances at the plate, but she didn’t register an official at-bat, drawing a walk in all four trips and scoring three runs.

Maia Cheney reached in all four of her appearances as well, finishing 3-for-4 with three singles and reached on an error in the fifth, scoring three times.

The Cardinals rolled in Game 2 thanks to an eight-run fourth inning. The Cardinals jumped in front with another three runs in the first innings, after following with two runs in the second and another in the third, the Cardinals broke the game open with in the fourth, with eight of their nine batters coming in to score in the inning.

The Chinooks scored in the home half of the first, but went scoreless in the next two. They responded to Winlock’s big fourth inning with two runs in the bottom half and added another in the fifth.

Kelly shined again in Game 2, notching a triple in the second inning to highlight a 2-for-4 game with another pair of runs scored.

Winlock (2-2, 2-0 league) is off for spring break and will be back in action on April 11 when they host Adna.

Kalama (2-2, 0-2 league) is also off for the break and will reconvene for a doubleheader on April 11 at Toutle Lake.

Toledo drops run-rule to Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Toledo softball team couldn’t keep up with Onalaska, as the Loggers beat the Riverhawks 15-5 in five innings behind four big rallies.

Onalaska hung up four crooked numbers on Toledo pitcher Bethany Bowen, tagging her for three in the first inning, three in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth to end things early.

Bowen went the whole way in the circle for Toledo, striking out seven.

Catcher Abbie Marcil went 2-for-3 to lead the Riverhawks in the hit column, and scored a run. Greenlee Clark smacked a triple and drove three of Toledo’s runs in, while Candace Clark had the only other hit of the day for the visitors.

Toledo (0-3, 0-1 league) will host Morton-White Pass for a twin bill on April 11.

Toutle Lake splits with Napavine

NAPAVINE — Toutle Lake came from behind to take Game 1 of a doubleheader with Napavine 11-9, but the Ducks couldn’t replicate it in Game 2, falling 15-5 in Central 2B League play.

Napavine broke a 4-4 took a 9-6 lead with three runs in the sixth inning, but the Ducks saved their best for last, breaking off five runs in the top half of the seventh before shutting down the Tigers in the bottom half to seal the win.

Jasmine Smith went the distance in the circle for the Ducks and also starred at the plate, finishing with two solo homers in the box. Lacey Byman added a double and two RBIs for the Ducks.

The Ducks couldn’t replicate their success at the plate in game two. After starting strong with three runs in the first inning, the Ducks added just two more with runs in the second and fourth.

Napavine answered Toutle’s first inning with four of their own and highlighted the win with a seven-run fourth to drop the Ducks in five innings.

Toutle Lake (2-2, 1-1 league) will be off for spring break before taking on Kalama in a doubleheader at home on April 11.

Morton-White Pass jumps on Wahkiakum early

RANDLE — The Wahkiakum softball team finally got its season underway on Thursday, and the green Mules showed their youth at times in an 18-3 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Mules worked a run home in the first when leadoff hitter Reigha Niemeyer worked her way around the bases thanks to some aggressive base running after a walk, scoring on a wild pitch to put the Mules up 1-0.

But the lead didn’t last long. MWP brought in six runs in the home half of the first and added seven more in the second to take a commanding 13-1 lead.

The Mules took two runs back in the fourth for pride, but were ultimately downed in just four innings, suffering their first loss in Central 2B League play.

Niemeyer finished 1-1 with a triple to lead the Mules attack at the plate. Niemeyer also tossed an inning in the circle for the Mules, striking out two Timberwolves hitters.

The Mules played shorthanded and had five eighth graders in their starting lineup, but they finally got a chance to gain some experience on the field, head coach Garrett Miller said.

Wahkiakum (0-1, 0-1 league) was back on the dirt diamond on Friday to host Naselle.

The Mules will have their hands full with the Comets, who took down Wishkah 20-1 on Thursday.

