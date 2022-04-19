2B Softball roundup: Toutle Lake trounces Winlock

WINLOCK — The sun broke out Tuesday, but the Toutle Lake offense rained runs in Egg Town, downing Winlock 17-2 in five innings.

The Ducks put up four runs right out of the gate, then added two more in the top of the third before dumping in 11 in the fourth to get things to early run-rule territory. Winlock responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but that wasn’t enough to get the deficit under 15 and keep the game going.

Naomi Chavez led the Ducks at the plate, finishing a triple shy cycle, while both Lacey Byman and Makinnley Byman finished a home run away. Natalie Bair added a two-hit outing. Kennady Lake missed the memo about making contact with the bat a bit and instead drew three free passes by getting hit, but also knocked a single, and Jasmine Smith and Kendall Byman both had extra-base knocks.

Jasmine Smith pitched the whole game for Toutle Lake, allowing three hits. Addison Hall and Storm Keene both knocked in runs for the Cardinals in the fourth, and Charlee Connelly had the other knock of the day for the hosts. Cali Geehan took the loss in the circle for Winlock.

Toutle Lake (5-2, 5-0 league) was set to host Rainier in a cross-state showdown Wednesday, then face Stevenson in a home C2BL contest. Winlock (2-3, 1-1 league) was slated to face Adna at home Wednesday, then host Onalaska on Thursday.

Toledo shellacks Wahkiakum across doubleheader

CATHLAMET — The Toledo softball team scored and scored and scored again, and there was nothing Wahkiakum could do to stop it, in a one-way route of a doubleheader that saw the Riverhawks win 32-2 and 24-2.

Toledo set the tone in the first inning of Game 1, with a 22-run inning that saw the guests bat around three times and score 11 runs before recording an out. The Riverhawks added 10 more runs in the next two innings before the game ended due to the 15-run mercy rule after the third.

The Riverhawks combined for 16 hits and drew 24 free passes in the three innings. Abbie Marcil led the way with a 5-for-6 outing, complete with three triples, six RBis, and six runs scored. Quyn Norberg went 3-for-3 with a homer and a double, Mialeigh Jurica added a homer, a double, and walk, and Candace Clark added a three-hit game.

It was more of the same in the second game; Toledo plated two in the top of the first, 15 in the second, and seven in the third to win in three again. Fourteen different Riverhawks logged basehits in the game, led by three from Jurica, who finished a triple shy of the cycle. Marcil added another two hits, including a home run, and Bethany Bowen went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Toledo (2-3, 1-1 league) is scheduled to host Adna on Wednesday. Wahkiakum (0-5, 0-3 league) will host Rainier (Wash.).

Kalama loses league game, wins sequel

KALAMA — The Kalama softball team came back once but couldn’t do it again late in its league matchup with Stevenson at Haydu Park, falling 13-9. The Chinooks then bounced back and took the non-league half of the twin bill 15-7 in three innings.

Stevenson jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first, but then was courteous enough to help Kalama back into the game, with a hit batsman, five walks, and an RBI groundout cutting the deficit to 5-4. Two innings later, the Chinooks added a run to tie things up at 5-5, but the Bulldogs immediately responded with another five-spot to go ahead for good.

Delaney Rinard had two of the Chinooks’ five hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. She also pitched the whole game.

Things went better quickly for Kalama in the non-league Game 2. The Chinooks plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks in large part to two hit batters to start the frame and three straight walks following an error at the bottom of the lineup.

That theme continued in a seven-run second; all told the Chinooks only needed five hits to get their 15 runs. Rinard had three of them, with a double and two singles, to go along with another complete game in the circle.

Kalama (3-5, 0-4 league) will host Morton-White Pass for two games Thursday.

