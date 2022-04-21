2B Softball Roundup: Toutle Lake’s ‘K’ Smith spins shutout against Stevenson

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks took everything Stevenson gave them and refused to return the favor Thursday in a 10-0 Central 2B League victory.

Karlie Smith spun all five innings for Toutle Lake, allowing just one hit and no runs along the way.

Offensively, the Ducks put up just a half dozen hits but with a basket full of free passes in the mix they made sure to make the knocks count.

“(We) took advantage of the hit by pitches and the walks by turning them into runs,” TL coach Cortney Byman said.

Jordyn Grabenhorst was the hottest duck on a cold day, lacing a pair of hits, taking a hit by pitch, knocking in two runs and scoring two of her own.

Naoi Chavez added a triple, two RBIs and a run. Kennedy Lake smacked a double, wore a pitch, took a walk, drove in a run and scored two more. Jasmine Smith accounted for the Ducks’ only other hit and scored a run to boot.

“Ladies did a good job at the plate and again in the field,” Byman said. “We were missing three starters and yet everyone was able to shift into different roles on the field and work hard.”

Toutle Lake (7-2, 6-0 league) was set to hit the field again Friday for a home double dip against Adna.

Hits still not in the Cards vs. Onalaska

WINLOCK — For the second consecutive day the Winlock softball team was unable to muster a hit in a C2BL contest, falling 19-1 to Onalaska on Thursday.

The Loggers used the combined efforts of senior Dylan Zigler and freshman Lisa Liddell to record the four inning no-no against the Cards’ overmatched bats.

Where Winlock’s offense remained stuck in the mud on a blustery day, Onalaska pounded out 13 hits on the way to a the mercy rule victory. The Loggers scored three or more runs in every inning.

Charlee Connelly scored the Cardinals’ only run in the first inning after reaching base on a hit by pitch.

Winlock (2-5) is slated for a doubleheader in Randle against White Pass starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.

