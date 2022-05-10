2B Softball Roundup: Toledo wins roadshow oddity over Toutle Lake

CHEHALIS — In the face of unrelenting rain storms this spring teams have had to get creative in order to stop the postponements and get on with the show. That’s how the Gateway to Mt. St. Helens game wound up underneath the lights in the Mint City on Monday where Toledo took out Toutle Lake 12-2 in six innings of Central 2B League softball action on the synthetic surface of Recreation Park.

Playing as the home team the Riverhawks took the lead in the bottom of the first and ran it up to 9-0 before the Fighting Ducks were able to break the seal. Toledo pounded out a dozen hits on their way to a dozen runs and scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings to blow the game wide open.

Abbie Marcil enjoyed her time out of the tools of ignorance, collecting four hits with two doubles, two triples, three runs scored and five RBIs. Quyn Norberg added four hits of her own with two doubles and four runs scored. Mialeigh Jurica posted a pair of doubles with two runs and a set of RBIs in the win.

Bethany Bowen took the rock in the circle for Toledo and held Toutle Lake to just four hits. She also notched five strikeouts over six innings of work.

For Toutle Lake, which sits just ahead of Toledo in the standings, the result was not at all what was expected. A pair of errors compounded the Ducks’ problems, but for one night at least they were simply unable to keep up with the Riverhawks’ thunder sticks.

Toutle Lake catcher Naomi Chavez did her best to dispel the notion that backstops can’t move when she legged out a triple. Ileigh Lynn added a double for the Ducks while Kennady Lake and Karlie Smith settled for singles.

Toledo (10-6, 5-4 league) was set to head to Winlock on Tuesday for the Battle of the Cowlitz against the Cardinals before heading to Westport on Wednesday for a non-league tilt with Ocosta.

Toutle Lake (8-7, 7-4 league) was set to wrap their regular season schedule with a home game against the Rainier Mountaineers on Tuesday.

Mounties no-hit Winlock

RAINIER, Wash. — Winlock is fighting for the final playoff seed in the Central 2B League, but a road block was the only thing they managed to hit on Monday. The Cardinals were no-hit by Rainier (Wash.) in a 10-0 loss, but still sit tied for seventh in the C2BL.

Rainier’s Bailey Elwell shut down the Cardinals, striking out 13 batters in just five innings with a single walk holding her back from perfection against the Cards.

At the plate Rainier jumped in front with six runs in the first inning before adding enough to eventually end the game via run rule in the fifth inning.

Winlock (6-7, 3-5 league) is tied with Stevenson for the seventh and final spot in the District Tournament. Stevenson beat Winlock 12-10 in their only meeting this year. The Cardinals will host Toledo at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home in hopes of picking up a valuable win in terms of playoff seeding.

