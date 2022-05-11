2B Softball Roundup: Toledo whoops Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

WINLOCK — The Riverhawks softball took the short trek over the interstate Tuesday and cooked Winlock 12-3 in a Central 2B League contest better known as the Battle of the Cowlitz. The win leaves Toledo on an eight game win streak as the end of the regular season draws near.

“We are getting more strikes from our pitchers and solid play from our catchers to keep runners from advancing. It seems like every game multiple players are making web gems.,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “We have had multiple games now with very few errors and some with none.”

Bethany Bowen turned in another complete game for Toledo, allowing just five hits and striking out nine Cardinals to secure the win. Bowen helped herself out at the plate, too, with three hits and a run scored.

Toledo turned a pair of double plays against the Cardinals in order to snuff out any hopes the home team had of mounting a comeback.

“We have had girls diving to make plays and I see them all ready when the pitch goes to home plate,” Davis said. “They are feeding off of each other and having fun playing the game.”

Toledo hammered out 14 hits in the win and scored in every inning. Abbie Marcil continued her torrid streak with the stick by lashing out three hits with a double, two runs and two RBIs to her name. Greenlee Clark added a pair of hits and scored three runs while Mialeigh Jurica added two hits with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

The Riverhawks ended Tuesday sitting in fourth place in the C2BL, just behind Rainier and a game ahead of Toutle Lake in the loss column.

“We are getting clutch hits with runners on and they are rallying for runs even with two outs and bases empty,” Davis said. “We are working to take the extra bases when we can. Not sure how we will end up, but we are competing every pitch. I am excited to go to the ballpark just wondering who all will step up each day.”

Kindyll Kelly managed a pair of hits for Winlock out of the leadoff spot and scored two runs. Addison Hall, Maia Chaney and Cali Geehan each turned in one hit for the Cards.

Toledo (11-6, 6-3 league) was scheduled to host Ocosta on Wednesday before heading to Carson for their regular season finale against Stevenson on Friday.

The loss left Winlock (3-6, 6-8) one spot out of the playoff picture. The Cards were set for a crucial league contest at Napavine on Wednesday.

Fighting Ducks fall flat against Mounties

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake forgot to put the starch in their bats Tuesday and suffered a 5-2 loss to Rainier, Wash., as a result. The loss comes at a bad time for the Ducks as they look to avoid the bottom of the playoff seeding with the district tournament looming right around the corner.

“Tonight was a battle in the circle. Both pitchers pitched very well. They simply out hit us,” TL coach Cortney Byman said.

The Fighting Ducks managed just three hits in the contest and scored both of their runs in the sixth inning. Those scores cut the Toutle Lake deficit to one run but the Mountaineers added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh to help salt away the win.

Makinnley Byman, Karlie Smith and Lacey Byman each singled in the contest for Toutle Lake, with Byman driving in both runs.

In the circle for the home team, Jasmine Smith turned in a sterling performance, limiting the Mountaineers to five hits and punching six strikeouts on her card.

“Our pitching was spot on tonight. Jasmine pitched one heck of a game. Everything I asked for she gave,” Byman said.

The Ducks have been reeling as of late and looking for answers as their lineup changes day to day based on the roster at hand. They still battle every time out, though, and that’s left their skipper pleased with the performance if disappointed in the results.

“It's not a secret the team has been riddled with injuries. My catcher has been out with a pretty nasty ankle injury since middle of April. I'm pretty lucky coach to have players that are not only willing, and with a great attitude, to take some time behind the plate but to also be pretty efficient at catching,” Coach Byman said. “Tonight, Naomi Chavez worked hard dropping and blocking for me. She did a great job.”

Tuesday was senior night for Makinnley Byman and Jordyn Grabenhorst. With the playoffs just around the bend the Ducks are still trying to find their balance but Coach Byman knows they’ll come ready to fight no matter who’s on the lineup card on any particular day.

“I've had to shift players around a whole bunch. This is where you get super excited as a coach. When you have multiple players you can move around to other positions and they can play those positions well,” she said.

Toutle Lake (8-8, 7-5 league) ended Tuesday sitting in fifth place in the C2BL and no more games remaining on their schedule. They’ll have to play wait-and-see for the rest of the week to find out where they land in the final standings.

Kalama drops home game on the road to Mounties

TOUTLE — A preponderance of precipitation continued to make things weird Tuesday even with a brief respite from the rain when Kalama and Rainier, Wash. met up in Toutle for a makeup contest from a pervious rainout.

The Mountaineers dropped Toutle Lake in league game to start their day in East Cowlitz County and then backed that up with an 18-7 hit-a-thon win over the Chinooks in the nightcap.

“(It was a) close game until the (fourth) inning,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “ I’m proud of all the girls battling it out in this league game. Rainier is a great team and we stayed with them most of game.”

The Chinooks and Mountaineers were tied 1-1 after one inning and Kalama trailed just 4-3 after two innings, but a six spot from Rainier in the fourth inning pushed the game toward blowout territory.

Delaney Rinard pitched the first six innings for Kalama before handing the big ball over to Tabitha Gish.

At the plate Lahna Moon managed two hits with a triple and a run for the Chinooks. Ady Davenport turned in two hits and scored a run in the loss.

Kalama (4-13, 1-8) was set for a makeup game at Napavine on Wednesday before heading to Adna on Thursday.

