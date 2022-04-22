2B Softball roundup: Toledo pours in runs in doubleheader sweep

TOLEDO — The Toledo softball team swept its doubleheader at home against Stevenson in convincing fashion, winning the league game 11-1 in five innings before taking the non-league sequel in five as well, 18-7.

Bethany Bowen went the distance in Game 1 in the circle, striking out eight, allowing three hits, and not walking anyone.

The Riverhawks made sure she got plenty of run support, dropping a five-spot in the bottom of the first and going on to add to their lead in each inning that followed.

Mialeigh Jurica went 4-for-4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Candace Clark added two hits — including a double, and drove three runs home. Quyn Norberg hit a pair of doubles, and Averie Robins one-upped her with a pair of triples; both added a walk to their final line.

Bowen came back to the circle to start Game 2 and went into the fourth inning, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. Jordynne Hensley came in to get out of the fourth, and Robins gave up one run in the fifth.

The Riverhawks started the second game the same way as the first, with a five-spot, but this time the big inning ended up being the fourth, when they slammed 10 runs onto the scoreboard.

Norberg took her turn leading the officense with three singles, a double, four RBIs, and four runs scored. Robbins added two doubles and a triple. Greenlee Clark went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, and three runs scored. Brynn Williams went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and two runs, and Vensa Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk to go along with two RBIs.

Toledo (4-3, 2-1 league) was slated to play a makeup game against Adna on Saturday.

TL blanked by Adna

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake softball team ran into the buzzsaw that is Adna pitching and couldn’t make much happen, losing 12-0 in five innings in a C2BL clash for its first league loss of the season.

The Ducks managed just two hits against Ava Simms — one single by Kennady Lake in the first inning and another by Jordyn Grabenhorst in the third. The Adna hurler struck out 10 on the evening.

Meanwhile, the Pirates put up three runs in the first, five in the second, and four in the fifth to get the game into run-rule territory.

Jasmine Smith went the distance for the Ducks in the circle, striking out two and giving up 17 hits.

Toutle Lake (7-3, 7-1 league) is scheduled for a doubleheader against Onalaska on Monday.

