2B Softball Roundup: Kalama no-hit by Onalaska between rain dances

ONALASKA — The Onalaska Loggers were one play away from a perfect game against the Kalama softball game Tuesday, but a no-hitter was likely the second most memorable part of a 17-0 blowout in Central 2B League action.

On a day where the weather refused to behave, the players on both sides found a way to keep warm and pass the time during the stop-and-start three inning affair.

After a rain delay before the start of the scheduled doubleheader the contest was halted shortly after getting started when the blue skies again began to falter.

“It was cold up there with hail and rain,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “Onalaska made it fun during a pause for rain by challenging Kalama girls to a dance off. Even umps got involved! It was hilarious.”

After getting all of the Harlem shakes out of their system, the teams got back to business and that wasn’t a good time for the Chinooks.

Lisa Liddell turned in a three inning no-hitter while striking out five batters. The only thing preventing a perfect game was a dropped third strike that allowed Maleah Davis to reach base.

Tabith Gish started the game for Kalama before handing the ball off to Delaney Rinard in the second inning.

Onalaska put up ten runs in the first frame and added seven more in the second. Alex Cleveland-Barrera finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three runs scored in the win.

The second contest was called off for good when the hail returned in the first inning. There was no score in that game.

The entire experience left Rinard laughing and wondering if his young team might be a few years away from teaching their opponents how to Dougie before dismantling them on the diamond.

“Onalaska is a great team with athletes that have been together forever and good sportsmanship,” Rinard said.

Kalama (3-8, 0-6 league) was scheduled to play at Wahkiakum on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Extra Cuts:

The Ilwaco softball team defeated Chief Leschi 20-1 and 15-0 in a Pacific 2B League doubleheader on Tuesday. No other information was made available to The Daily News.

