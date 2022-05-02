2B Softball Roundup: Bowen and Robins share the circle, Toledo takes two from Kalama

KALAMA — The Riverhawks made themselves right at home in enemy territory Monday, clipping Kalama twice in a Central 2B League softball doubleheader by scores of 16-0 and 13-1.

Both games ended early by the ten-run mercy rule but only the first counted toward league standings, as per C2BL custom.

Bethany Bowen started both games in the circle for Toledo, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters over four innings in the first contest. Averie Robins handled the final inning and struck out two Chinooks in a hitless frame. No Kalama players made it past first base in the opener.

Offensively the Riverhawks put runs up in every inning and like the Eagles of the 1970’s they pounded out 18 hits. Toledo went off for a half dozen in both the fifth and third innings to break the game wide open.

Catcher Abbie Marcil led Toledo at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and a couple of RBIs. Bowen helped her own cause with a pair of hits that included a triple and a pair of RBIs.

Not to be left out of the fun, Abbie Robins added a couple of knocks, including a double, and drove in two runs. Vanesa Rodrigues chipped in two hits and scored two runs.

For Kalama, Ady Davenport and Anna Day collected the only two hits.

Bowen returned to the slab to start the nightcap and struck out two more batters while allowing one hit and one run over two innings. Robins finished what her teammate started, spinning three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and notching four strikeouts.

Marcil continued her hot day at the plate with three hits, including a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Mialeigh Jurica reached base all four times she came up to the plate with three hits, one of which was a double, and three runs scored.

Robins added two hits with a double and three RBIs. Candace Clark was also a member of the two hits with a double club while Bowen settled for a single two-bagger in the rematch.

Lahna Moon barreled up both hits for the home team. Hannah Johnson scored the Chinooks’ only run in the second inning after reaching base on a walk.

Kalama (4-10, 1-7 league) is set to play a doubleheader against Stevenson in Carson on Wednesday..

Toledo (7-6, 4-4 league) is scheduled to play at Winlock on Thursday.

