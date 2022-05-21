2B Regional Baseball: Toledo knocked out by Jenkins

SPOKANE — Way far from home, the Toledo baseball team dug itself too deep a hole early to be able to spring the upset, losing 14-5 to No. 3 Jenkins (Chewelah) to end its spring in the first regional round of the 2B state tournament.

The Cougar put up 10 runs in the first three innings, bouncing Toledo ace Caiden Schultz after the ninth, to make it 10-1.

Toledo got its offense going with four runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to five runs, but Jenkins responded with a four-spot of its own in the fifth, and Toledo went down relatively quietly in the final three innings.

The Riverhawks ended up outhitting their hosts 11-10 and put runners on base in all seven innings, but left seven men on.

Justin Filla went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs, and a run scored at the top of the lineup, and Mason Miller followed him with a 2-for-4 outing. Geoffrey Glass went 2-for-4 in the cleanup spot, and Carson Gould added two hits and a run of his own. Rayder Stemkoski scored two runs.

Schultz took the loss, with seven of his runs given up being earned. Rogan Stanley got Toledo out of the third inning and proceeded to go two more frames, allowing four runs on three hits, and Kaven Winters tossed a scoreless sixth despite issuing three free passes.

Toledo’s three pitchers combined to walk eight Cougars and hit four more.

The Riverhawks end their season with a 15-9 record, taking third in the C2BL and fifth in the 2B district tournament. Skipper Mack Gaul won C2BL coach of the year honors, and Schultz, Glass, and Conor Gilreath all earned first-team all-league selections. Toledo will graduate four seniors from this year’s squad: Filla, Miller, Gilreath, and Aiden Umbriaco.

