2B Regional Baseball: Kalama's season ends in blanking by Brewster

BREWSTER — The Kalama baseball team went quietly into the offseason at the plate, falling 3-0 to No. 2 Brewster in the second regional round of the 2B baseball tournament on Saturday.

Brewster starter AJ Woodward took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, before Todd Tabor broke it up with a line drive to left field. A batter later, Woodward picked pinch runner Ashton Johnson off third base to end the rare Kalama threat.

Aside from the one knock, Kalama’s only baserunners came when Gavin McBride and Keaton Fisher drew walks in the first inning, and when Fisher reached on an error in the seventh.

In his final start in the orange and black, Noah Imboden did all he could to keep the Chinooks in it, allowing just three runs — two earned — on four hits and a pair of walks and racking up seven strikeouts. Pitch count got to the LCC commit just before he could wrap up the complete game, but Fisher came in and struck out the only batter he faced to get the last out.

That was Fisher’s second outing of the day on the hill; his first one lasted much longer but was just as successful. In the Chinooks first game of the day, they took on Friday Harbor, and the Everett Community College commit tossed a one-hit outing of his own, striking out 11 in five innings. Meanwhile, the Kalama bats had none of the issues that would befall them later in the afternoon, racking up eight hits in a 9-0 win.

Six of those runs came in a big fifth inning to blow a 3-0 game into a blowout. After Kaden Stariha singled and Tabor reached on an error, the Wolverines elected to intentionally walk Dawson Dun to load the bases, a decision that backfired when Drew Schlangen and Dylan Mills drew back-to-back walks to bring two runs home. Jack Doerty scored two more on a single to right, McBride brought in another on a single to center, the Chinooks suddenly had plenty of insurance to work with.

Coming out of the rally, coach Brandon Walker brought Doerty in to pitch, and the senior gave Kalama two innings of shutout relief.

Fisher and Stariha both went 2-for-4 with runs scored, while Dunn was 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and an RBI. Doerty went 1-for-3, but scored two runs and logged his two RBIs.

Kalama’s season ends with a 19-7 record. The Chinooks are set to graduate nine seniors, including six of their starters.

