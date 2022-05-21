2B Regional Baseball: Cox no-hits Forks, powers Toutle Lake to state semifinals

CASTLE ROCK — Jackson Cox has done a lot in his career in the Toutle Lake blue and white. He’s won titles, he’s racked up mountains of strikeouts, and drawn scouts — first of the college variety, then from the MLB — up Spirit Lake Highway. But Saturday afternoon, the Ducks needed their ace to do something he hadn’t done since 2019: put up a bounceback performance.

A week after Napavine shocked Cox and Toutle Lake in the 2B District IV title game, and just a couple hours after Ilwaco nearly ended the Ducks’ postseason before he got another chance to pitch, the senior delivered and then some, throwing his second no-hitter of the season to lead TL to a 4-0 win over Forks in the second regional round of the 2B state tournament.

“I knew today was going to be a good for him,” Toutle skipper Jerry Johnson said. “With the heat, and I knew he had a sour taste in his mouth from last Friday night. I knew he was going to be solid. It was just a matter of relaxing and playing.”

He nearly had so much more, too. Six innings into the game, Cox had retired all 18 Spartans to come to the plate. Thirteen of them had gone down via strikeout, with three of the five balls in play going right back to him and the other two headed Fisher Wassell’s way at first base.

After another strikeout to open the bottom of the seventh, Forks finally broke up the perfect game — one an easy comebacker right to Cox, that he picked up and winged over Wassell’s head for a two-base error.

“If I’m going to mess it up, it might as well be for myself,” Cox said.

Pitching from the stretch for the first time after a couple hours in the wind-up, Cox promptly induced an infield pop-up before ending things with one more strikeout.

Working in the best weather the area’s seen for a game, Cox finished with 15 strikeouts and no walks, only getting to a pair of two-ball counts all game long. He needed 94 pitches to go through his seven innings, and made the majority of his fielders’ time spent in the sun entirely redundant.

“It was nice to throw in some sun,” he said. “The arm felt great.”

The results were more than just in strikeout numbers. Pitching on a dry mound on a warm day, Cox’s fastball lived little faster than it had in previous outings, staying at 94 miles per hour and — according to a few of the many scouts in the stands — consistently jumping up as high as 97.

With their ace throwing the way he was, the only remaining question was whether the Ducks could get him any run support. After five straight innings of putting the leadoff man on base and coming up empty the answer started shading toward uncertain territory, which the Spartans remaining a fluke or two away from taking the entire game.

“I think the hype of the game, we all were a little excited,” Cox said. “That might have gotten to us.”

Come the sixth, he decided to change that himself. After Zach Swanson led off with a walk — all seven TL leadoff batters ended up reaching on the afternoon — stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch, Cox stepped to the played with one out. Flipping a single the other way, Swanson came home, Cox went to second on the throw, and the dam burst.

After a walk to Wassell, Dylan Fraidenburg, Toutle’s morning hero, came through again with a 2-RBI double, and Eddie Gould poured in an RBI single for good measure.

Giving Cox a four-run cushion to work with made things all but academic the rest of the way, despite the one baserunner the Spartans did manage to get at the end.

Forks starter Logan Olson ended up allowing all four runs on three hits, and striking out nine in 5 ⅓ innings of work. Cox ended up getting two of those knocks; for his part, Olson was the only Spartan to put the ball in play twice.

Swanson reached twice via walk and logged a pair of stolen bases. Both Gould and Fraidenburg drew a walk to go along with their hits.

Toutle Lake will go to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016, when they took third. They’ll face the winner of Colfax and Northwest Christian at the RORC in Ridgefield at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“Every day, we’re playing every game like it’s our last now,” Cox said. “From here on out, it’s essentially loser-out because we don’t want to play for third.”

