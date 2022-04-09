2B/OSAA Baseball: Toutle Lake no-hits Rainier in blowout win

TOUTLE — Rain, hail and some freezing cold wind can make things tough on a pitcher, but Toutle Lake’s Connor Cox and Camden Wheatley battled through all of that to throw a combined no hitter against Rainier in a 15-0 shutout in interstate play on Saturday afternoon.

Cox got the start on the rubber and tossed 3 2/3 innings of the five inning shutout, allowing just two baserunners on a walk and an error while working in five strikeouts. Cox typically finds himself behind the plate catching for his brother Jackson, but the junior showed his stuff on Saturday, sitting the Columbians down in order by striking out the side in the second inning.

“He’s always high energy and he was dialed in,” Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson. “I think he watches his brother enough that he had that good, solid focus. Even when it was hailing and raining he was still laser focused.”

The weather didn’t make the job any easier, and before Wheatley took over on the hill, Johnson saw the impacts of the cold and wet day.

“The wind was so cold and that rain…there was a stretch there where that’s football weather not baseball weather,” Johnson said. “Cam was shaking in the dugout he was so cold.”

Wheatley capped the no-no with a perfect inning and a third to close out the Columbians in just five frames.

All told, Toutle Lake allowed just two baserunners on the game, and one of them was picked off at first base after reaching on an error.

At the plate, the Ducks had similar success. Things started a bit slow, but the Ducks turned on the gas for a 10-run fourth inning to leap in front of the Columbians.

Fifth-year senior Fisher Wassell knocked a run home in the first inning on a groundout, then Dylan Fraidenburg and Eddie Gould notched doubles in back-to-back at bats to bring another home in the second. Gould eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

The Ducks added another pair in third on a Wassell single and then a walk with the bases loaded to take the lead to five.

Toutle Lake’s massive fourth innings started with two runs on two Rainier errors before Fraidenburg stepped in and launched another double to score two runs for the Ducks. Jackson Cox followed later with a two-RBI double of his own to help cap the huge inning.

“That’s a good outing…guys were being aggressive at the plate, especially after we’ve had a little bit of a lay off,” Johnson said.

Fraidenburg helped lead the Ducks at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to go with a pair of runs scored.

“The kid can hit. His swing is pretty,” Johnson said. “He’s been like this since I’ve known him when he was eight or nine years old.”

Connor Cox helped his own cause with a pair of runs scored on a 2-for-3 day and Zach Swanson scored three runs from the leadoff spot for the Ducks.

The Ducks entered the game after more than a week off due to spring break, whereas the Columbians took a break from their league slate to visit Toutle.

“This was the type of situation being out of league in the middle of a league schedule where we’re trying to get other guys work,” Rainier coach David Weaver said.

The Columbians used the opportunity to get a better look at what they had in pitcher Hunter Gutenberger, who got the start on the hill for Rainier.

“He hasn’t got a start yet, so the big thing for him was just seeing how he handled getting the ball at the beginning of the game and started out pitch one and I thought he did a good job…he’s proven himself as a guy we can rely on,” Weaver said.

Gutenberger pitched into the fourth and showed some promise, holding back the water until the dam broke in the fourth inning after he was relieved.

But once the Columbians return to the other side of the border and take on teams in the 3A Coastal Range, they’ll hope to clean some things up on the defensive end in addition to getting their bats going.

“I think the difference in the game today wasn’t 15 runs, it was a lack of playing catch and preparation,” Weaver said.

Toutle Lake’s tune up after spring break proved to be an effective one, something they’ll hope to carry into the second half of the year.

“We just want to continue being able to put lots of runs on the board,” Johnson said. “Defensively we’re very solid, especially with our pitching, but our gloves are solid too.”

Toutle Lake (9-1, 6-0 league) resumes Central 2B League play with a doubleheader at home against Onalaska on Monday starting at 3 p.m.

Rainier (4-3, 2-0 league) will be back in Rainier on Tuesday to host Catlin Gabel at 4:30 p.m.

