2B High School Volleyball: Toutle Lake's run at State ends one game shy of trophy round

YAKIMA — As the final ball hit the floor, Toutle Lake players gathered near their bench as tears and hugs took over.

The Ducks’ playoff run ended in a four-set loss (25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21) to Central 2B League foe Adna in a consolation round of the 2B State volleyball tournament at the SunDome on Friday morning.

Despite falling one win short of the fifth/sixth-place trophy round, first-year Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said she was proud of the way her team battled throughout the tournament.

“For kind of a rebuild year, it could have been better but I’m still happy with how they played,” Ford said. "I’m proud of the girls. They gave it what they could. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Ducks started out slow, trailing most of the first match en route to a 25-19 loss, before finally catching fire in the second set and coming away with a 25-19 win of their own. From then on, it was mostly Adna as the Pirates stole momentum for a 25-15 win in the third set and a 25-21 victory in the fourth to eliminate Toutle Lake.

Overall, Ford was pleased with how the team performed in each of their games, they just weren't able to be as consistent as she had hoped.

“There were moments they really showed their full potential, and I really look forward to that when we can build more when I get my second year with some of these girls,” Ford said. “They really do have a lot of potential.”

In a quirk of scheduling, all three of Toutle Lake’s opponents at State were Central 2B League rivals. The Ducks opened the tournament with a four-set win over Napavine to advance to the quarterfinal round. That set up a showdown with top-ranked and undefeated Kalama, which the Ducks lost in straight sets. That loss put them in the consolation round, with the loser-out match against Adna.

Despite a disappointing finish, Ford will look back on this season as a memorable one. Her first season coaching the Ducks and her first year ever coaching volleyball at all.

“They helped me with succeeding as my first year as a coach,” Ford said. “They made me look good by coming to State and finishing fourth at Districts. I can’t really ask for much more as a first-year coach. We can only go up, right?”

Two seniors played their final match for the Ducks: Makiley Nelson and Michaela Phillips, and while the Toutle Lake players obviously learned from her along the way, she also learned a lot from them.

“I’ve never coached girls before, so I learned a lot,” Ford said. “They taught me how to be better and what I need to work on as a coach., and someone they look up to.”