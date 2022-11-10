2B High School Volleyball: Toutle Lake rebounds to down Napavine in State opening round

YAKIMA — Toutle Lake recovered from a 1-0 deficit to win three straight sets and defeat Napavine (25-27, 26-24, 25-16, 25-16), Thursday, in the opening round and advance to the 2B State quarterfinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The team from Toutle looked like ducks out of the water in the first set, jumping out to a commanding 23-16 lead before surrendering a 10-2 run to the Tigers and taking a 27-25 loss in extra points.

The second set was just as dramatic, but this time with both teams jockeying back and forth on points the entire way, before the Ducks put the clamps down for good to tie the match with a 26-24 win.

Toutle Lake kept Napavine on its heels the rest of the way, reeling off back-to-back 25-16 victories to seal the victory in four sets and vault to the State quarterfinals.

After the slow start and a couple of setbacks at the district touranment last week, Toutle Lake’s first-year coach Shanna Ford said it felt good to start State with a win and move on to the next round.

“It’s actually a big stress reliever for me,” Ford said. “I was so nervous for these girls because it’s their first time here for some of them. It’s my first time here since high school. I’m excited for them and I feel good about it.”

Ford said it took some settling down after that first set for the Ducks to plant their feet and dig in against Napavine. The Tigers are a league opponent that Toutle Lake knows all too well, having lost to them just last week in the District semifinals.

“We had a little bit of adrenaline and didn’t quite know what we needed, and we were hitting a little to hard, getting a little anxious,” Ford said. “We needed one loss to get back into reality.”

The Ducks’ attack was led by three hitters tallying double-digit kills. Ileigh Lynn posted a team-high 16 kills to go with four digs. Layni Brandhorst added 14 kills and five digs, while Grace Hadaller contributed 11 kills.

Kendal Dean and Makiley Nelson paced the offense with 15 assists each, with Dean adding six kills. Ford said she was impressed with the play of her entire squad.

“They all played pretty well,” Ford said. “Our defense was amazing. I’ve got to give them all credit for keeping the balls up and letting us be able to play it out.”

Ford said she wasn’t sure playing a team they knew well in Napavine was a help or hinder. However, she noted that she wished they could have played a team they’d never seen before after the state seeding committee placed all of the District IV teams on the same side of the bracket.

The win set the Ducks up against another rival and league opponent when they played Kalama in the state quarterfinals at 5:15 p.m., Thursday night.

The top-ranked Chinooks swept No. 16 Forks in the opening round. The winner of the quarterfinal match between the Central 2B League's first and second place teams will advance to the semifinals against the winner of the Adna versus Colfax match.

The loser will head to the consolation bracket in hopes of salvaging a trophy.