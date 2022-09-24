2B High School Volleyball: Toledo edges Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

WINLOCK — Toledo made the short trip over the freeway Friday for Round 1 of the Battle of the Cowlitz and survived a five-set showdown with the Cardinals. After dropping the first two sets the Riverhawks fought all the way back to defeat Winlock with scores of 23-25, 15-25, 26-24, 25-15 and 15-10.

“It was a roaring gym. It was kind of interesting,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said.

Winlock parlayed a strong night at the services stripe into a heap of early points while the Riverhawks were still finding their bearings. The low ceiling of the Winlock gym also gave Toledo fits as their passes ricocheted off the roof time and time again.

With a 2-0 lead after two sets it looked like the party was going to be cracking early in the Egg City.

“They had a girl with a wicked jump top-spin serve,” Larson said. “We had to make some adjustments to our serve receive to compensate for that.”

And those adjustments worked out just in the nick of time.

Stefa Areceo-Hansen led Toledo with eight kills and six aces. Coming off of a shoulder injury that had prevented her from serving overhand until the matchup with the Cards, Jordynne Hensley turned in six aces, too, while Aleena Bloomstrom notched three kills.

“It was fun. A lot of the Toledo student body came and they were sitting behind us. And of course Winlock had a big student section out,” Larson said. “It was the Battle of the Cowlitz, I would certainly say.”

Attempts by The Daily News to obtain stats and comments from Winlock were unsuccessful.

Toledo (2-5, 1-0 league) will look to complete the rivalry sweep on Tuesday when it welcomes Winlock (1-3, 0-1) to Cheese Town. The Cardinals will have a tune up match at Three Rivers Christian on Monday.