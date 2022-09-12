 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Prep Volleyball

2B High School Volleyball: Toledo drops Ony twice at Adna tournament

Volleyball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

ADNA — It was a long Saturday for the Cheesetown Spikers out on State Route 6 as Toledo took its lumps in the Adna early season volleyball tournament.

Facing off against the host Pirates, Winlock, South Bend, Rainier (WA), Tenino and Onalaska the Riverhawks came away with three wins. The tournament was single set play, with Toledo defeating Onalaska in pool play, and then dropping the Loggers (27-25) again in bracket play before taking out South Bend (25-17) to take fifth place.

“Lyndzie Filla, my libero, just did a fantastic job passing. Her point scoring was 81 percent and she had 11 serves and eight aces,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said of Filla’s effort against South Bend.

Whitney Olson added two aces on eight attempts from the service stripe in the final contest.

“It ended up that they were on the upswing,” Larson noted. “That’s what’s important is they were getting better at the end.”

Toledo (0-2) will be back on their home court Wednesday for a non-league contest against Tenino starting at 7:15 p.m.

