2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Wahkiakum gets weird, wallops Toledo on the road

TOLEDO — The Mules lived up to their name on Tuesday when they got off to a slow start against the Riverhawks in Central 2B League volleyball play before settling into an unrelenting push forward to secure a Central 2B League sweep over Toledo by scores of 26-24, 25-18 and 25-18.

Wahkiakum found itself trailing by as many as ten points in the first set before finding another gear and flipping the script on the hosts. After knotting the game up at 18-18 the Mules went to the sideline when Toledo called a timeout, and that’s when things got weird.

As the Riverhawks stood distracted in their huddle the Mules broke out across the court in a backyard style contest that looked more like pairs of crabs facing off in a seaside deathmatch than anything remotely volleyball related.

But there was a method to the madness and the hijinx paid off in spades as Wahkiakum rolled to victory without much resistance moving forward.

“I learned it from Marcy Gilcrhrist at LCC. It’s called The Knee-Slap Game and it’s just 30 seconds where you pretty much go head-to-head trying to slap the other person’s knees as many times as possible,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said with a laugh. “I’ve found that it’s a quick way to get their blood pumping. They stop thinking about the ballgame and start thinking about making aggressive movements and having some fun.

“I don’t know why I've kept it. Probably because it works.”

After winding up tied at 21, 22, 23 and 24’s in the first set the Mules ran over Toledo in the second set, leading start to finish as their hitters began to swing harder and their defense filled the gaps.

“My defenders finally woke up. Amirah (Abdul-Kariem) and Reigha (Niemeyer) are pretty good back there and when they’re both in sync back there together it helps us to be successful,” Hurley noted. “And my middles (Helen Lewis and Genevieve Fleming) are finally starting to get the idea of what it looks like to set up a block so our defense doesn’t have to cover the whole court.”

Niemeyer led Wahkiakum with nine kills, seven digs and five aces. Miya Kerstetter added a half dozen kills and digs for the Mules while Breyonna Mongtomery managed 15 assists and two digs in the win.

After a raucous start that put her side up 15-5 in the first set and had the pink-clad student section all stirred up in a tizzy, the Riverhawks struggled to maintain consistency the rest of the way.

“We just couldn’t keep up the momentum on our hitting,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “We do that. We run and then we falter and volleyball is a game of momentum.”

Toledo looked revitalized in the third set when it ran out to a seven point lead before winding up tied again at 18-18.

Aleena Bloomstrom led Toledo’s efforts with five kills and a team-high 10 digs. Bethany “Bo-Bo” Bowen was all over the court as well with a team-high six kills and nine digs. Lyndzie Filla added seven digs, Eden Jones posted three kills and Shyann Barratt led the Riverhawks in assists with 11.

That balanced effort is a step in the right direction for a Toledo team that was besieged by injuries in the first month of the season.

“I was not expecting them to have that many offensive weapons from the film I watched,” Hurley said of the Toledo attack.

Even with the sweep in hand that left her Mules tied with Adna for fifth place in the C2BL, Hurley was not entirely overjoyed. That’s because she believes her team has more in the tank than they showed in Cheese Town.

“It wasn’t the scores or any of that that was the letdown. We’ve been building toward a game that’s more fast paced and aggressive and harder than we showed tonight. That’s where my brain was at,” Hurley explained. “Being this close to postseason and having a game where it felt like we almost took three steps back was a little bit disappointing, but they pulled it out.”

Fleming added three kills and one stuff block to help Wahkiakum persevere, while Lewis turned in a nearly perfect night from the stripe with three aces for good measure.

Wahkiakum (5-6, 2-2 league) will look to move up in the standings when it hosts Toutle Lake for another pivotal league matchup on Thursday.

Toledo (3-9, 1-4) will have the rest of the week off before hosting Kalama on Tuesday.

Toutle Lake takes out Adna

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks dumped Adna in four sets of C2BL volleyball action Tuesday, winning in four sets by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-21.

Toutle Lake parlayed a strong night at the service stripe into a crucial league victory, forcing the Pirates into serve-receive errors and keeping the pressure on the visitors throughout.

“Ileigh (Lynn) led the team in serving with 21 serves and four aces,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “Haileigh Cooper also had 16 serves with three aces.”

Grace Hadaller led the Ducks with 13 kills while Layni Brandhorst added 10 kills and five blocks. Lynn finished with eight kills to help the Toutle Lake cause.

“Our defense is coming together more and more with each game and our setter, Kendal Dean, and her twin sister Lainey (our liber) are doing great on defense.”

Kendall Humphrey had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead Adna. Gaby Guarding added seven kills and 13 assists in the loss.

Toutle Lake (5-6, 4-0 league) will head to Cathlamet to play Wahkiakum on Thursday.

Chinooks make short work of Ony

ONALASKA — Kalama took care of business in a three-setter against Onalaska, Tuesday. Kendal Collins provided a game-high 11 kills to lead the Chinooks to the win with scores of 25-8, 25-3 and 25-9.

As Kalama coach Jeni O’neil noted, “The drive was longer than the match.”

Senior setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 30 assists while achieving a 100 percent rating from the service line with 13 points on her serves. Senior teammate Irene Martinez chipped in nine kills and Ella Capen added eight as the Chinooks remained undefeated on the season..

Kendal Collins led the Chinooks with 11 kills and five digs. Freshman Jacey Hutchinson helped the Kalama cause with a perfect night at the service stripe and three digs.

Kalama (11-0) will host Rainier on Thursday.

Extra Point

Ilwaco was swept by Raymond on Tuesday. No game report or set scores were made available to The Daily News.