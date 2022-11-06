2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Undefeated Kalama wins District title over Napavine

RAYMOND — Kalama will head to the 2B state tournament with a District championship trophy in tow. The Central 2B League champion Chinooks remained undefeated with a four-set victory against Napavine, Saturday, by scores of 25-16, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-16.

Kalama senior outside hitter Irene Martinez led the offense with 13 kills.

“We are very excited about being able to check off the second goal on our list,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Kendal Collins added 11 kills and 10 digs, while Alena Ross turned in seven kills. Bailey Drabek added seven digs for the Chinooks defense.

Senior setter Rhegan O’Neil distributed 40 assists and had four kills in the win.

"Rhegan did a great job moving the ball around," coach O'Neil said.

Those stats were compiled over four sets, which is one more than the Chinooks usually play.

“I do feel we were a little off tonight though and didn’t play Kalama volleyball the entire time, but proud my players persevered and were able to close out the win," O'Neil said. "This team is truly something special and I am so excited to see what is in store for us next week.”

Kalama earned the top seed to the 2B state tournament. The Chinooks will play No. 16 Forks when play begins on Thursday in Yakima at the SunDome.

Ducks place 4th at Districts, on to State

In the bottom half of the bracket on Saturday, Toutle Lake split matches with Forks and Adna to take fourth place and earn a trip to the 2B state tournament.

The Fighting Ducks defeated Forks in four sets by scores of 25-9, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-14 to open their day. They were led by Layni Broadhorst and Grace Hadaller offensively.

In the third-place match, Toutle Lake fell to Adna in four sets by scores of 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 25-22.

Stats were not available for Toutle Lake.

The Ducks placed second in the Central 2B League and spent most of the season ranked in the top ten of the WSVCA polls. Toutle Lake will begin play at the state tournament in Yakima on Thursday with a District semifinal rematch against Napavine.