2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Toutle Lake will get league title shot after beating down Winlock

TOUTLE — Typically the postgame chats after a three-set sweep of a league rival are full of fluffy feel good notes and kudos all around. That was not the case Tuesday night up the Spirit Lake Highway after Toutle Lake dispatched Winlock 25-8, 25-16, 25-13 in a Central 2B League volleyball affair.

That’s because the Fighting Ducks harbor lofty aspirations and their coach isn’t interested in complacency or things that come easy.

“The first set was pretty much a blowout on our part and the second set it began to get worse. We progressively got worse,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said.

That assessment may have been true for three sets on one night, but it’s the exact opposite of the trajectory that the Ducks have been on since starting their season with six straight losses. Since losing to Mossyrock on Sept. 22 in a non-league tilt against the top 1B team in all the land, Toutle Lake has rattled off seven straight victories. That winning streak now has the girls from volcano country looking to pull off the unthinkable as they set their sights on a league championship.

That’s a tall order and it will take everything the Ducks have in their arsenal to get it done. To wit — the Chinooks, ranked No. 1 in the last week’s Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll, were in Toledo on Tuesday and notched a sweep of their own to remain undefeated on the season.

So while there may be multiple routes to get around the big ridge that separates Toutle and Toledo, the Ducks know full well that the only road to a league championship runs right through Kalama.

After finding her team knotted up with Winlock midway through the third set, Ford used a timeout on the floor to refocus her team. She wanted them to play like the best team in the league instead of the best team in Toutle on a Tuesday night in October.

“Yes, they were reminded,” Ford said with a wry laugh. “They were reminded that they shouldn’t be playing at that level, especially when we’re a better team.”

From that point the Ducks allowed just three more points as they wrapped up the sweep on their home court and its cranky Donald Duck logo that’s emblazoned at midcourt.

Grace Hadaller led the Toutle Lake offense with a dozen kills and Kendal Dean dished a team-high 15 assists.

Layni Brandhorst landed five kills for the Ducks and Ileigh Lynn notched four kills to go with a trio of aces. Dean also held serve for ten straight points when Toutle Lake was playing its best volleyball in the first set.

“Grace and Ileigh, our outside hitters both played well,” Ford said. “Lainey Dean, our freshman, played defense well.”

As for Winlock, head coach Stephanie Styger was pleased with the way her team continued to fight even when faced with long odds on a court far away from home.

“They just dig deep and they really try to fight back,” Styger said. “They’re scrappy. Toutle has really good hitters and they were getting down and getting some digs up that were hard hits and they just started to play together.”

There were no stats available for the Cardinals but their coach did have praise to dish out to several players following the loss.

“Tonight my freshman (Jasmine Shepherd) stepped up with her serves and her digging in the back row,” Styger noted. “She’s always got a positive attitude and keeps the other girls hyped.”

Charlie Connelly also received a solid report from her coach.

“My libero, Charlie, was getting some really good digs up. She always steps up,” Styger said.

The win for the Fighting Ducks sets them up with a date at Kalama on Thursday that will determine the league championship. It may be a longshot for Toutle Lake to take down the fearsome Chinooks, but at this point it seems at least as likely as the heretofore unfathomable run the Ducks have been on for the last month.

According to Ford, the improvements have been simple but foundational for her team.

“In the beginning of the season it was hard because there was no team chemistry and I think we’ve come a long ways in that aspect,” Ford explained. “They are doing better at communicating and adjusting to each other rather than just passing it off on somebody else.”

Toutle Lake (7-6, 6-0 league) will play the Chinooks at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Winlock (2-8, 1-3 league) was set to play at Rainier, Wash., on Wednesday before hosting Wahkiakum on Thursday.

Kalama turns Toledo into Pound Town

TOLEDO — The state’s top-ranked team lived up to its reputation Tuesday night and Kalama put the screws to the Riverhawks in a C2BL sweep by scores of 25-7, 25-4 and 25-13.

The Chinooks used the equivalent of an offensive flame thrower to carve out a 7-0 lead in the first set and put Toledo in a state of shock. From there, Kalama never looked back as they watched the kills pile up with the help of a few physical errors and rampant miscommunication on the Toledo side.

“We got beat up pretty bad,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said.

Irene Martinez led Kalama with 10 kills on the night. Ella Capen added seven points on swings in the middle, while Alena Ross notched six kills and Kendal Collins turned in five of her own.

“It was a joint effort on offense tonight,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Brooklyn Gaston was solid on defense and was 100% at the service line.”

Lyndzie Filla was the only Riverhawks with a stat to mention as she turned up seven digs against the free swinging Chinooks.

The win for Kalama kept its record intact and set up a showdown with Toutle Lake to determine the league title. The Chinooks (13-0, 6-0 league) will welcome the Fighting Ducks up the hill overlooking the big river on Thursday.

Toledo (3-10, 1-5 league) will play at Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

Mules lashed by Pirates

CATHLAMET — A pesky Wahkiakum side had few answers for the Pirates, Tuesday, suffering a sweep in C2BL play by scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-14.

“We flat out did not show up to play tonight,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.

After failing to reach ten points in the first set the Mules kept pace with Adna for most of the second set before falling flat again down the stretch.

“A shred of hope showed itself during the second set and I thought we were pulling out of it, but no,” Hurley noted. “We were plagued with unforced errors due to a lack of focus.”

Reigha Niemeyer and Helen Lewis notched two kills each and Miya Kerstetter turned in three aces in the loss.

But even in defeat, it was all disappointment for the Mules’ shot caller.

“My bench was fire though. They are so awesome and selfless,” Hurley said. “Hopefully we can put tonight's lessons in our pockets and move forward with success.”

Wahkiakum (5-8, 2-4 league) currently holds the sixth spot in the C2BL standings and is looking to move up before playoff positioning is set in stone. The Mules will play at Winlock on Thursday.