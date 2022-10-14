2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Toutle Lake walks out of Wahkiakum with a win

CATHLAMET — The Fighting Ducks claimed a critical Central 2B League win on Thursday with a sweep over Wahkiakum by scores of 30-28,2 25-19, 25-16.

Grace Hadaller led Toutle Lake with 14 kills. Layni Brandhorst posted 10 kills and five blocks while Ileigh Lynn added 10 kills in the win.

As for the Mules, the match wound up as a disappointment after a spirited start in an opening set that went way into extra points.

“We started out with tons of energy that slowly petered off as the match progressed,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 13 kills and nine digs while managing a perfect night at the service stripe. Miya Kerstetter added six kills and Amirah Abdul_Kariem turned up eight digs.

“Helen Lewis put up two kills and had great positive energy tonight,” Hurley said.

Wahkiakum (5-7, 2-3 league) will look to rebound when it hosts Adna on Tuesday.

Toutle Lake (6-6, 5-0 league) will play in a tournament in Adna on Saturday before hosting Winlock on Tuesday.

Chinooks stay unbeaten, flex muscles on Mounties

KALAMA — The Chinooks mounted a convincing defense of their home court Thursday with a sweep over Rainier, Wash., by scores of 25-7, 25-18 and 25-18 in C2BL volleyball action.

The quick win maintained a perfect record for Kalama as they continue to pick up all the momentum of a runaway rock rolling down China Garden Road.

“The Capen sisters, Ella and Emily, took care of business at the net with eight and five kills,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Kendal Collins continues to show strong leadership as well and excelled all the way around with six kills and eight digs.”

Fresh off earning WIAA Athlete of the Week honors, Kalama’s Irene Martinez went off for a team-high 13 kills in the win over the Mounties. Rhegan O’Neil added 31 assists along with seven digs and four kills.

“It was an overall team effort tonight and I’m so proud of the level we are playing at,” Coach O’Neil said. “This level at this point in the season has me very excited about where we are headed.”

Kalama (12-0) will play at Toledo on Tuesday.