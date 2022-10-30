2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes out Wahkiakum and Ocosta to reach District semis

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks had to battle on their home court on the opening day of the 2B District IV volleyball tournament. In its first match of the day Toutle Lake fought its way to victory over a familiar foe from Wahkiakum with set scores of 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23.

The Ducks, who came into Districts second in the Central 2B League, were consistently passing well and playing together as a team, completing 46 perfect passes on the day.

“We started strong, so that was the only thing that kept us alive,” said Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford. “We didn’t have to start over and battle all the way after dropping the third set.”

Grace Hadaller led the way for Toutle Lake with with a dozen kills, while Layni Brandhorst sprinkled in eight kills and two blocks. Those two, combined with the Dean sisters (Lainey and Kendal) all served up an ace.

In the first two sets the Ducks jumped out to early leads and never looked back. However, they had to live up to the hype of their first-rate Fighting Ducks nickname in order to grab another set as the stubborn Mules refused to go away without battling.

Reigha Niemeyer led the way for Wahkiakum in the attack with 11 kills, eight digs, and one ace.

“It was pretty obvious that we started out slow, with a 13 and a 9 on our side,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley stated. “I’m not really sure what clicked, but in the the third set they decided to show up and play.”

Amirah Abdul-Kariem finished with a team lead ten digs, while also adding in two aces and a kill. Senior Miya Kerstetter pitched in with seven kills, and Breyonna Montgomery finished with a team-high five aces.

“I feel proud that they overcame, and decided not to lull over and die.” said Hurley.

Mules rebound to eliminate Morton-White Pass

It’s not so much about how a team starts a match and more so about how it finishes. The Mules took that into consideration after a tough battle with Morton-White Pass.. The Timberwolves entered the loser-out contest having just lost 3-1 to the Mules three days prior but managed to take the first set on Saturday.

The tides turned when it mattered, though, as Wahkiakum defeated the T-Wolves 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 to extend its season.

“We didn’t really show up like we needed to in order to take the first one," Hurley said. "It was nice to come back and have some redemption, when it mattered.

Throughout all four sets, the Mules had to put everything they had out on the court as they faced elimination. Their opponent was far from a pushover, too.

“They’re a team that will keep the ball alive, and let you make the mistakes. So we knew coming in that we had to shore up our unforced errors," Hurley added.

Miya Kerstetter led the Mules with 15 kills, five digs and four aces in the win.

In the second game of the day, and just 20 minutes after playing and losing their first, the Mules put it all on the line and played with more determination. Amirah Abdul-Kariem once again led the team in digs, finishing with a total of 16. Ava Thomas finished with seven digs, and a kill, while Reigha Niemeyer added double digits in both kills and digs with 12 and 11, respectively..

“It felt great being able to bounce back the way that we did,” stated Kerstetter. “We came in kind of scared, but we came back and played our hardest. Our goal is to get through Districts, and make it to state again. So far we’re on the right track.”

Wahkiakum will move on to play Rainier (10-8, 5-4), who the Mules lost to earlier in the season. The two teams will battle at Ocosta High School on Wednesday.

Ducks shuto ut Ocosta, move on to semis

In the quarterfinal matchup, and the last match of the day, the Fighting Ducks took care of their business against an Ocosta team that they hadn’t seen yet this season. Toutle Lake shut down the Wildcats 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 to stay on the top side of the bracket.

“The fact that were moving on feels great,” said Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford. “But we’re not done yet, we’ve still got a week to go.”

The hosts took control and continued to look like the team they had become in the back half of the season, but had to fight their way back in during the third set.

Ileigh Lynn finished with four kills, Lainey Dean had three kills and two aces. Kendal Dean led the way in both aces and assists with four and 15, respectively. The 5-foot-11 junior duo of Layni Brandhorst and Grace Hadaller were showcasing their height on the attack, as Brandhorst finished with eight kills and Hadaller totaled up nine.

“Grace has been very instrumental to our team, she plays a really good part in our front row," Ford said. "Most of the time she leads our team in kills. She does really well for us."

The two wins on Saturday were an important step in the right direction for a Toutle Lake team that's committed to making a run back to the state tournament.

“It was really important to get these two wins,” stated Hadaller. “I’m really glad that we could do it, we played a little up and down but, I’m glad we could do it in the end. Our goal is to place in State this season, last year we made it but we didn’t place.”

The Ducks now move along to the semifinal, which will be held at Adna on Wednesday at 7 p.m.. The opponent will be Napavine (13-5, 6-3), who Toutle Lake defeated in a five set thriller on Oct. 26.