2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Kalama sweeps up C2BL title at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — The Chinooks officially clinched the Central 2B League volleyball title Monday with a sweep over Wahkiakum by scores of 25-3, 25-15 and 25-20.

The win left Kalama’s undefeated season intact, where they have lost just two sets in league play.

“It feels good to check off our first goal- which was to be first in league,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said.

Irene Martinez led the Chinooks with 11 kills. Rhegan O’Neil orchestrated the offense with 26 assists, three kills, and four digs, while Alena Ross added five kills and six digs.

“Kendal Collins had an all around solid effort with eight kills, 14 digs and 100% at the service line,” Coach O’Neil said. “Emily Capen rounded out the front row with six kills.”

Meanwhile, things didn’t go according to plan for the Mules. It’s a phenomenon that’s all-too familiar for teams who’ve taken their shot at Kalama this season.

“As you can see we started a bit sluggish in set one but improved steadily over the match,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Kalama is a tough squad.”

Miya Kerstetter had led the Mules with six kills and six digs.

“Reigha Niemeyer and Amirah Abdul Kariem had some big digs in the back court,” Hurley added. “Ava Thomas had an overall strong match.”

Wahkiakum (6-9, 3-5 league) will wrap up its regular season schedule against Morton-White Pass on Wednesday at White Pass High School.

As for Kalama, they’ve got one league tilt remaining before turning their focus to their next goal; a District championship.

“It’s time for us to refocus and prepare to take steps towards our next goal. I think it’s going to be an exciting few weeks,” Coach O’Neil said.

Kalama (15-0, 8-0 league) will host Winlock on Wednesday for senior night on the hill.

Fighting Ducks manage sweep of MWP

TOUTLE — They may not have checked all the boxes on their to-do list but the Fighting Ducks still managed to secure a sweep over Morton-White Pass by scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-23 in Central 2B League volleyball action, Monday.

“Things could have been better but they weren’t the worst,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said.

Kendal Dean was the hub of the Toutle Lake defense with 25 assists and Grace Hadaller was the hammer with 15 kills. Layni Brandhorst added 10 kills and five aces in the win and Ileigh Lynn turned in seven kills.

On the defensive side Ella Bartell turned in three blocks to go with three kills for the second-place Ducks.

Toutle Lake (8-7, 7-1 league) will wrap up its regular season slate with a match at Napavine on Wednesday.

Riverhawks roughed up by Napavine

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks seniors had their moment in the spotlight Monday before taking on Napavine in a C2BL volleyball tilt. The good times ended quickly, though, as the Tigers took off for a sweep by scores of 25-5, 25-13 and 25-11.

“We had a really nice senior night. We had our five seniors and we got to say goodbye to them at their last home game,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “One of my seniors, Ella Yadon, it was her first year playing volleyball and we gave her her first varsity start tonight.”

Yadon, 16, is home schooled and is already set to graduate this school year with her Associate of Arts degree.

The rest of Toledo’s seniors include Aleena Bloomstrom, Karley Plancarte, Shyann Barratt and Beth “Bo Bo” Bowen.

Barratt led the Riverhawks offense with six assists on the night, while Stefa Arceo-Hansen notched four aces.

Grace Gall was perfect from the service stripe for Napavine and turned in a team-high seven kills to go with 12 digs.

Toledo (3-12, 1-7 league) is fighting for a playoff spot as the regular season comes to a close. The Riverhawks will play at Onalaska on Wednesday.

Extra Points

- Winlock lost to Adna in three sets of C2BL play on Monday. Stats and a game report were not made available to The Daily News.