2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Kalama clears path to perfection with win over Napavine

KALAMA — Rhegan O’Neil’s 30 assists keyed an offensive attack for Kalama which was way too much for Napavine to contain in their Central 2B League match, Thursday. With the sweep the Chinooks remained undefeated with a three-set win by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.

The senior duo of Kendal Collins and Irene Martinez led the Chinooks offense with 10 kills each. O'Neil added six digs in the win and was perfect on 20 attempts from the service stripe.

"Birthday girl Ella Capen chipped in with seven kills and three stuff blocks," Kalama coach Jeni O'Neil said.

Kalama is ranked No. 1 in the latest Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll and has now dispatched their two toughest league foes in succession this week. Adna and Napavine are currently sitting just outside the state top ten.

“Overall it was a pretty good match. Napavine definitely brought a lot of energy and played great defense, ” Coach O’Neil said. “We had to step up our offense and move our shots around and I’m happy that we continued to push every point and find the holes.”

Kalama (10-0, 6-0 league) continues its league slate at Onalaksa on Tuesday.

Toutle Lake takes out Toledo

TOUTLE — The shorter front court of Toledo was no match for Toutle Lake’s size at the net in the teams’ Central 2B contest, Thursday. Toutle Lake won in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-16 and 25-11.

Ileigh Lynn led the Toutle Lake offense with seven kills, while Grace Hadaller added six kills and Layni Brandhorst turned four swings into points.

The Ducks were able to hold serve for long stretches on the night with Lynn serving 17 times, while Kendal Dean and Brandhorst served 13 times each.

The win over their rivals from across the ridgeline puts Toutle Lake in the thick of the Central 2B League race following a string of six losses to start the season. The change in performance can be chalked up to a newfound confidence according to Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford.

“We had a tough non-league schedule to start the season so we were able to quickly identify what we needed to work on,” Ford said. “We are all, as players and coaches, feeling more comfortable and confident with each other.”

As for the Riverhawks, a size disadvantage at the net proved too much to overcome.

“We fell to their height,” Toledo head coach Kelli Larson said. “They have an awesome offense and my line just couldn’t match up.”

Lyndzie Filla led the Riverhawks with 14 digs against the Fighting Ducks attack.

“Filla did have some really nice digs,” Larson said.

The trio of Aleena Bloomstrom, Stefa Arceo-Hansen and Jordynne Hensley each finished at 100 percent serving for Toledo.

Next Tuesday Toledo (3-6, 2-4 league) will host Wahkiakum, while Toutle Lake (4-6, 3-0 league) will host Adna.

Cardinals crush Onalaska

WINLOCK — It was a night of successes to be celebrated for the Cardinals, Thursday, as they deftly defended the nest against Onalaska in a three-set sweep by scores of 25-7, 25-17 and 25-7.

“We really came together as a team tonight and played as a whole,” Winlock coach Stephanie Styger said. “I’m so proud of my girls. They kept up their energy and attitudes.”

Madison Rohman led Winlock with eight kills, five solo blocks and two aces on the night.

“I’m really impressed with Rohman’s play tonight,” Styger said. “I put her in a new position as middle hitter and she adjusted quickly and really killed it without holding anything back.”

Brianna Ochoa added six kills for the Cars and Lacey Allen notched seven aces. Kindyl Kelly added seven aces and proved essential on defense.

“(Kelly) really stepped it up. (She) was getting some amazing saves with her digs and played her heart out,” Styger said.

Charlee Connelly was also lights out for the Cardinals, notching a baker’s dozen worth of aces from behind the stripe and stepping up on defense when it counted. Setter Madisen Keatley also received praise from her coach after the win.

“Keatley did a great job at setting up all our hitters tonight and keeping the other team on their toes,” Styger said. “She read the court and knew where to set the ball to get the point.”

Mounties prove too much for Mules

WAHKIAKUM — A slow start doomed Wahkiakum in a four-set loss to Rainier in the 2B Central league contest, Thursday. Set scores were 25-18, 25-13, 17-25 and 26-24.

"We started super slow tonight and took two full sets to be in the game," Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules once again with 10 kills and six digs. Miya Kerstetter added six kills and five digs and Helen Lewis notched seven kills, a stuff block and three aces.

Wahkiakum’s Amirah Abdul-Kariem delivered five kills while serving at 100 percent clip.

"Ava Thomas pitched in a kill and had a great positive attitude," Hurley noted.

Wahkiakum (4-6, 1-2 league) play at Toledo, Tuesday.