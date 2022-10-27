2B High School Volleyball Roundup: Kalama caps perfect regular season with sweep of Winlock

KALAMA — For 16 straight matches now everything has gone according to plan for the Chinooks. Thursday night in front of a full house of wins who’ve grown accustomed to winning, the Kalama volleyball team put a bow on a perfect run through the regular season and an undefeated Central 2B League championship by turning Winlock away in three sets by scores of Winlock, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8.

It might have gone by quickly, as so often happens in their matches, but the Chinook faithful surely got their money’s worth.

Kendal Collins led the Kalama offense with a dozen kills on the night, and helped to maintain the infectious energy that makes the ‘Nooks so darn difficult to contend with.

Rhegan O’Neil notched 21 assists and five digs for Kalama, while Irene Martinez and Emily Capen each finished with five kills.

Kalama (16-0) will host the first day of the District IV 2B volleyball tournament on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Chinooks will host either Winlock or Toledo.

Toledo avoids pigtail with comeback over Ony

ONALASKA — The Riverhawks had plenty to play for Wednesday as they sought to avoid the pigtail playoff game by earning full entry into the district tournament. That lofty goal was not met by elevated performance from the Toledo side in the early going but the visitors corrected themselves in time to pull out a five-set win over the Loggers by scores of 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 15-13.

“We eked out a win so I guess I’m alright,” Toledo coach Kelli Larson said. “We did make it interesting.”

After falling in two tight sets to open the night the Riverhawks began to play more freely on the court, and the difference was marked.

“We just start so slow… But they figured it out, so that’s a good thing,” Larson said. “My libero (Lyndzie Filla) and my outside hitter (Stefa Arceo-Hansen) always seem to be the rally points.”

Arceo-Hansen led the Riverhawks with eight kills, three aces and six digs. Filla added 16 digs and four aces.

“Lyndzie is positioned to take most of our balls and she took twice as many as anybody else, and the majority of them were three point passes,” Larson said. “She’s a real presence not only on defense but on serve-receive.’

Bethany Bowen added five kills in the win and Irys Deguearo tallied three aces. Middle blocker Eden Jones added seven kills and one block.

“She had one big crucial block at the end of that last game,” Larson said of Jones. “She found her stride at the right time.”

With the win Toledo (4-12, 2-7 league) relegated Onalaska to last place in the C2BL.

The Riverhawks were waiting to learn the outcome of Winlock’s game Thursday against Morton-White Pass to find out if they’ll take the eighth or ninth seed from the C2BL into the district tournament on Saturday. A win by Winlock would send Toledo to Kalama, while a loss for the Cards would have the Riverhawks on the road to Forks.

Toutle Lakes taken to the limit by Tigers

NAPAVINE — The Fighting Ducks were able to hold onto second place in the Central 2B League volleyball standings with a white knuckle win over the Tigers in five sets on Wednesday. Toutle Lake defeated Napavine by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 13-25, 18-25 and 15-13.

“It was a nailbiter but we did come out with the win,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said.

Layni Brandhorst turned in 10 kills, four blocks and five digs in a well-balanced effort for the Ducks. Haileigh Cooper added five kills and three blocks while Ileigh Lynn posted four kills, four aces and four digs.

“Grace Hadaller led the team with 15 kills,” Ford noted.

Kendal Dean chipped in four aces, four digs and too many assists to count on two hands.

Toutle Lake (9-7, 8-1 league) will host Wahkiakum on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. to start the district tournament.

Mules fall in four sets to Morton-White Pass

RANDLE — Despite 12 kills from Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum fell in four sets to Morton White-Pass in its final regular season Central 2B league contest, Wednesday. The set scores were 25-17, 21-25, 25-13 and 26-24.

After dropping the first set, the Mules bounced back to take the second set 25-21 only to lose the next two as Morton White-Pass cleaned up its attack.

Wahkiakum received a strong night at the net from Miya Kerstetter who had nine kills. Helen Lewis provided four kills and Amirah Abdul Kariem led the Mules with 11 digs.

“Ava Thomas and Genevieve Fleming had great positivity on the floor,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “And as always, my bench was amazing. Fire and energy like crazy from them.”

The loss leaves the Mules (6-10, 4-7 league) as the sixth seed from the C2BL. They will play a road match at Toutle Lake to open the district tournament on Saturday.