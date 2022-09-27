2B High School Volleyball: Kalama uses hot start to sweep Wahkiakum

KALAMA — The undefeated Kalama Chinooks returned home Tuesday where they used a hot start in each of the first two sets to sweep away Wahkiakum in less than an hour's time, 25-8, 25-13 and 25-14.

Senior outside hitter Irene Martinez led the Chinooks at the net with 11 kills and setter Rhegan O’Neil dished out 28 assists to go with five digs in lifting Kalama to the Central 2B League volleyball win.

“I think that first set right out of the gate we kind of set the precedent and set the tone to play a complete game," Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. "That was our number one focal point, to start strong and end strong."

Kalama did indeed set the tone early.

Using its power and cohesion at the front of the net with seniors Alena Ross, Ella Capen and Martinez, Kalama ran out to an early 7-1 lead. All three delivered early kills to establish their presence at the net. Wahkiakum did its best to run blockers at Martinez and Capen, but with so many options at the net for Kalama, it was tough for the Mules to be sound defensively on every point. The Chinooks were soon up 15-5 and 21-7 before closing out the set, 25-8.

The second set mirrored the first as Kalama ran out to another big early lead, this time 10-1 before putting it away 25-13. Wahkiakum had a couple 4-point runs within the set to stay alive, but were never able to close within six points.

“Our energy is really hard to match,” O’Neil said. "We communicate so well together and have a lot of trust in one another. We take care of the ball because we know that our teammate is going to be there.”

In the third set, Wahkiakum opened a 6-4 lead before the Chinooks regained control thanks to another key stuff block at the net by Capen, one of six she had in the match. Kalama took the lead at 7-6, then again at 11-9. The top C2BL volleyball squad soon built that lead out to 17-11 before closing the Mules out 25-14 for the three-set win.

Defensive consistency, or a lack thereof, was the Mules undoing. And against a formidable opponent like Kalama there is very little room for error.

“Kalama is a great all-around team and plays solid ball,” Wahkiakum head coach Kayli Hurley said. “We played some good defense tonight, but struggled a bit with consistency on offense and serve receive.”

O’Neil knows her team can be difficult for opponents to defend.

“We have a lot of offensive weapons, so we’re not just feeding one player, we’re moving the ball around,” O’Neil said. “Ella (Capen) has really been working on her quickness on the front row and it really showed tonight with her six stuff blocks.”

Ross added 11 digs and seven kills for the Chinooks and Kendal Collins added 13 digs and five kills.

“(Coach O’Neil) has been working us a lot on defense and I think it kind of showed through tonight,” Capen said. “Altogether we work really good as a team… It’s definitely starting to show.”

Kalama (7-0), 1-0 league) hosts Morton White Pass in another league tussle, Thursday.

Over on the Wahkiakum side, Rheiga Niemeyer led the way with 12 digs and eight kills. Libero Amirah Abdul Kariem was instrumental in the team’s defense, keeping the Mules in contention throughout the match.

Wahkiakum (3-4, 0-1 league) will play at Onalaska on Thursday.