2B High School Volleyball: Kalama drops a set to Toutle Lake, remains undefeated

KALAMA — It’s funny how perspectives change once you’ve been to the top of the mountain, or even a steep hill just outside a charming downtown corridor, if you will. On the way up all anyone can think about is getting to the top and how long it might take to get there. But once you’re there the mind starts to reel about what comes next, and more importantly, how long you might be able to stay there.

Kalama and Toutle Lake were two teams on the same steep hill Thursday, but they were looking at their Central 2B League volleyball clash from entirely different angles. At the end it was Kalama on top, again, with a four-set win by scores of 25-9, 25-15, 17-25 and 25-20.

From any vantage point in the gymnasium it was obvious why Kalama has been ranked at the top of the polls for most of the season. For most of the night it was the Chinooks who controlled the tempo with a pressing attack that kept the pressure on the Fighting Ducks.

But Toutle Lake, a team that just this week found its way back into the state’s top-ten rankings for the first time since the opening week of the season, was nothing if not dogged in its reluctance to concede anything without a fight. After all, that’s what the Ducks of Toutle have earned a reputation for.

“They weren’t free points by any means. They were well-earned points,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “I’m happy with the way they played. That’s probably the best energy we’ve had all season.”

Meanwhile, the talk was more stoic on the Kalama side.

The Chinooks and Ducks entered the day as the only two teams with unblemished league records. With the win Kalma has now done everything except sign their names on the Central 2B League championship. Which of course left Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil was left pondering how her team could have been better and what the next steps should be.

“I was excited about the way my team came out in the first two sets and took care of business and didn’t make many errors,” O’Neil said. “And then in the third set, I don’t know what happened, maybe we needed a nap.”

With 15 errors in that third frame Kalama opened the door wide for the Ducks and they took full advantage. Toutle Lake ran out to a 8-2 lead before O’Neil was on the court asking if she could get a timeout, “please.”

But the chat didn’t work as an alarm clock. At least not right away. Soon the Ducks had a 12-3 advantage and frustration grew for Kalama hitters who have grown accustomed to their big swings finding purchase on the hardwood more often than not. At 15-5 the Chinooks huddled for another timeout, but it proved too late as Toutle Lake reeled off the eight point victory.

Grace Hadaller led Toutle Lake on the night with 14 kills and Kendal Dean handed out ten assists.. Layni Brandhorst added five kills while Ileigh Lynn posted three kills and four aces in the loss.

That third set loss was just the second set in league play, and fifth overall, that the Chinooks had lost all season.

“I have to hand it to Toutle. They are scrappy and they have a lot of heart so kudos to them,” O’Neil said. “I’m interested to see where they end up.”

Even in the first set when the Ducks failed to crack double digits, they announced their intention to be pesky loud and clear by sacrificing skin to the floor in order to extend rallies. And when they remained upright they were unblinking in the face of a powerful Kalama arsenal.

“They were told at the beginning of the game to not worry about what everybody else is doing. We were prepared for a full house of Kalama people today,” Ford noted. “They were told to just forget about everything else and play like it was their last game.”

Brandhost, Ileigh and Lainey Dean earned a special nod from their coach for the way they threw their bodies on the line.

“(They) were the ones that I recognised the most. They went after some tough balls and were able to get some plays made, and rallies going, and keeping balls alive,” Ford said.

When Kalama was playing its best volleyball it had multiple hitters swinging hard from a mix of locations on the court. Those offensive options were instrumental to generating gaps in an otherwise robust Toutle Lake defense.

After finding themselves all knotted up with those pesky Ducks again in the early points of the fourth set, and then again at 11-11, the Chinooks all of a sudden found their second wind. In fact, it was more like a hurricane and its name was Irene Martinez.

Martinez finished the game with 14 kills, including a series of strikes late in the fourth set to help put the match away.

“She was kind of timid at the start of the game and that’s not her style,” O’Neil said of her senior outside hitter. “She has our highest hitting percentage this year and our highest number of kills. She is our go-to girl on the outside.”

Kendal Collins, another senior outside hitter for the ‘Nooks, led the team with 15 kills and 17 digs. She ended the game on a cross-court strike that blew straight through the arms of a Toutle Lake defender.

“It could have gone the other way going into that fourth set but they battled,” O’Neil said.

Rhegan O’Neil dished 40 assists and posted 14 digs for Kalama, while Ella Capen notched 10 kills and Bailey Drabek turned up 16 digs. Alena Ross added four kills and 14 digs in the win and Taylor Hoggatt added 10 digs.

With the win the Chinooks(13-0, 6-0) stand as the only team without a loss in the C2BL. Next week they will play at Wahkiakum on Monday, before hosting Winlock to close out their regular season on Thursday.

And while the Kalama players may have taken some extra time to celebrate on the court after tightening their stranglehold on the league title, their coach still had a thousand yard stare fixed on a point that she’s dead set on proving isn’t out of reach.

“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season. Obviously we want to take care of business next week before we celebrate that, but that was our first goal to reach,” O’Neil said. “This squad is so special. These girls have got something going and I’m excited to see how the last three weeks of our season turn out.”

As for Toutle Lake, a team that started the season 0-6 before streaking to within earshot of a league title, it's got a lot more to think about than what could have been. With a newly attained No. 10 ranking in the state and the attention of the 2B volleyball world, the Ducks are enjoying the moment and trying to figure out how to keep on moving in the right direction.

“We pay a little bit of attention and try to let the girls enjoy it, but we try not to let it get to us because at the end of the day we still have to play the same, win or lose, no matter who we’re playing or what’s going on,” Ford said.

That’s the thing about the rarefied air way up on the hill. It gets people talking like they’ve got mountain fever.

Toutle Lake (7-7, 6-1 league) will host Morton-White Pass on Monday.