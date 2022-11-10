2B High School Volleyball: Kalama cruises past Forks in State opener

YAKIMA — A slow start was merely a shallow speed bump for Kalama as the top-ranked Chinooks blitzed No. 16 Forks (25-21, 25-7, 25-5) in the opening round of the 2B state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Thursday.

Kalama faced a small deficit early in the first, before coach Jeni O’Neil calmed her squad down, challenging them between the first and second sets to play the brand of volleyball that's earned them a reputation, and the No. 1 seed.

The Chinooks then went to work, surgically splitting the Spartans’ defense to end the match in three sets.

“I think it just took us a minute to warm up,” O’Neil said. “We have to really go back to our roots and how we practice every day, and how we’ve been playing all season. As soon as we got in the swing of things, we were full speed ahead.”

The Chinooks thoroughly dominated in the second set, blasting out a 25-7 win behind the hitting of Ella Capen, Kendal Collins and Irene Martinez. It was more of the same in the third as the Chinooks easily cruised to a 25-5 win to seal the match victory.

Capen finished with a team-high eight kills and three blocks on a .666 hitting percentage, while Martinez and Collins each tallied six kills. Collins added 11 digs and three aces, and Alena Ross contributed five kills.

“[Capen] really stepped up and had a breakout match,” O’Neil said. “I’m hoping that carries through for the rest of our matchups.”

Rhegan O’Neil orchestrated the offense, helping keep the Spartans’ defense off-balance all match by dishing out a team-high 23 assists to go with five kills and an ace.

Taylor Hoggatt also impressed coach O’Neil, as Hoggatt’s lockdown defense on the right-back led to a team-high 13 digs, along with two aces.

“She was picking up everything,” O’Neil said. “She just killed it. I’m proud of her.”

Coach O’Neil, said it feels good to move past the first-game jitters and the anxiousness that comes with it, especially for the underclassmen who are in the dome for the first time.

“It think we got that out of the way and we’re ready to move forward,” O’Neil said.

Kalama, which lost just three sets in league play all season, improved to 21-0 on the season and faced Central 2B League rival and No. 9 Toutle Lake in the state quarterfinals at 5:15 p.m, Thursday. The winner of that contest will face the winner of Adna versus Colfax in the semifinals on Friday.