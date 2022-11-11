2B High School Volleyball: Kalama caps spectacular run with a fourth-place State trophy

YAKIMA — Though Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil and her seniors didn’t end their careers with the Chinooks quite like they'd hoped, their 2B State volleyball tournament run at the Yakima Valley SunDome was far from a disappointment.

The Chinooks won their first two matches Thursday, saw their State title hopes ended by Colfax in the semifinals then ended up placing fourth after taking a loss to Manson in the third/fourth-place match.

O’Neil, who stepped down as head coach after Friday’s matches following a 15-year run with Kalama, said it’s been a fun and rewarding ride.

“Obviously not the way we wanted it to end, but for these six seniors and myself, ending 22-2 is a pretty good way to go out,” O’Neil said. “Top four was our goal from the beginning. Do I think we could have beat that? Yes, I do.”

It started with a hotly contested first set that went back and forth throughout, as Kalama countered the Trojans’ powerful hitters with a formidable offense of its own. But the Chinooks were unable to fend them off completely as Manson took a 25-23 win.

It was more of the same in the second and third sets, as Manson kept control most of the match, taking a 25-22 win in the second set and a 25-17 victory in the third set to sweep Kalama.

Irene Martinez finished with a team-high 11 kills to go with five digs in the trophy match. Rhegan O’Neil had a team-high 29 assists, Kendal Collins tallied eight kills and Ella Capen had seven.

It was a hot start to the tournament for Kalama, which cruised through its first two matches on Thursday, sweeping No. 16 Forks and No. 9 Toutle Lake to reach the semifinal round on Friday.

Ella Capen finished with a team-high eight kills and three blocks on a .666 hitting percentage against Forks, while Irene Martinez led the Chinooks with a team-high 11 kills against Toutle Lake.

Those wins set up a showdown with No. 4 Colfax, a team that entered the tourney with just two losses on the season — both from Class 2A opponents in non-league play.

Kalama and Colfax put on a loud, high-intensity battle, but the Chinooks made just a few more mistakes and suffered a four-set loss (21-25, 25-19, 30-28, 25-18. It included a fiery third set — which Colfax won 30-28 — that ultimately proved to be the deciding moment in the match.

“We just made more mistakes against a good team,” coach O’Neil said.

With its State title hopes dashed, Kalama was forced to quickly regroup and play No. 2 Manson for third place just two hours later. It was a tough turnaround to recover from emotionally, according to the Chinooks coach.

‘We can be sad, we can be disappointed but we certainly aren’t going to hang our heads after this incredible year and incredible journey,” coach O’Neil said. “This team’s pretty special. Their energy and heart will definitely be carried with this 2022 team.”

Playing their final match for the Chinooks were seniors Alena Ross, Rhegan O’Neil, Bailey Drabek, Kendal Collins, Ella Capen and Irene Martinez.